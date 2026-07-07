Homestand Preview: July 7-12

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights return home to Truist Field next week to host the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, from Tuesday, July 7, through Sunday, June 12.

Fans can purchase tickets online here, by phone at 704-274-8332 or in person at the Charlotte Knights ticket office.

The full promotional schedule for the series is listed below:

Tuesday, July 7 vs Nashville Sounds: Pre-Game Entertainment from DJ Carolina X

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Arrive early and enjoy live music from DJ Carolina X before the first pitch. The local DJ will help set the tone for an exciting night at the ballpark with a pregame performance to get fans ready for all the action ahead!

Wednesday, July 8 vs Nashville Sounds: Bark in the Park

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Bring your furry friends to the ballpark for Bark in the Ballpark this Wednesday. Enjoy free caricatures by Lonnie and a dog-friendly evening filled with fun, presented by Obedient K9 Academy.

Thursday, July 9 vs Nashville Sounds: Thirsty Thursday & NASCAR Night

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Kick off the evening with pregame entertainment from Darren Deese and appearances by the NASCAR Cup Series drivers before the Knights take the field in special NASCAR-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game. Fans can test their skills on iRacing simulators in the Kid Zone while enjoying race-day favorites like corn dogs, Finish Line Fries and Caution Cone Nachos.

Presented by Wilmington & Beaches. Plus, enjoy $5 drink specials all night, and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free NASCAR T-shirt.

Friday, July 10 vs Nashville Sounds: Grateful Dead Shirt Giveaway & Fireworks

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Set the vibe with pregame entertainment from the Grateful Dudes before cheering on the Knights. Stick around after the final out for a postgame fireworks show presented by Truist. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Grateful Dead T-shirt!

Saturday, July 11 vs Nashville Sounds: Pre-game Catch & Strike Out the Stigma

First Pitch 6:05 p.m. EDT | Gates 5:00 p.m.

Join us before the first pitch for pregame catch on the field, then help raise awareness during Strike Out the Stigma, presented by Charlotte Area Treatment Centers. Fans can enjoy playing catch on the field before cheering on the Knights, all while supporting an important mental health awareness initiative!

Sunday, July 12 vs Nashville Sounds: EVERYONE Runs the Bases & Guacamayas

First Pitch 1:05 p.m. EDT | Gates 12:00 p.m.

Celebrate Guacamayas de Charlotte Night as the Knights take the field in their Copa de la Diversión Guacamayas jerseys!

After the final out, fans of all ages are invited to run the bases presented by Chici Mama!

Want more ballpark fun? Follow us on social media @Knightsbaseball for more behind-the-scenes fun, promotions, game day moments and exclusive content all season long!







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

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