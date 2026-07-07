Bisons 716 Day Step up to the Plate with Sahlens Weber Brand Sahlen Field

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







For this year's 716 Day Celebration in Western New York, three Buffalo-based summertime staples, the Buffalo Bisons, Sahlen Packing Co. and Weber's Brand, have teamed up to encourage fans to Step to the Plate at Sahlen Field and celebrate together with 716 FREE Sahlen's Hot Dogs and a special On-Field Home Run Challenge that will allow fans the chance to step into the batter's box and swing for the fences!

The Step to the Plate 716 Day Celebration at Sahlen Field on Thursday, July 16 will run from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. with free entry into the ballpark for all fans. There will also be Bisons home clubhouse tours available, a Bisons gift shop sale, pictures with the Weber's Brand 1969 mustard yellow convertible firebird and much more!

716 FREE Hot Dogs + $2 Hot Dogs

Enjoy a taste of summer from two great Buffalo companies with over 250 years of combined of WNY heritage... Thanks to Sahlen Packing Co. Weber's Brand and Costanzo's Bakery the first 716 fans into Sahlen Field on July 16 will receive a FREE Sahlen's Hot Dog! After that, fans enjoying the festivities at the ballpark can purchase hot dogs for just a $2 donation to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation.

Additional ballpark concessions, including the Fatty Craft Beer Corner, will also be open.

On-Field Home Run Challenge -7 Swings for a $16 Donation

Sign up at Bisons.com now for the unique chance to dig into the batter's box at Sahlen Field and take aim at the fences! Our 716 Day Celebration will include an On-Field Home Run Challenge as fans can purchase 7 swings for a $16 donation to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundations for a chance to win great prizes.

The first home run hit over the ballpark's temporary home run line installed in the outfield by each participant will win them two free tickets to any Bisons home game in September, while a participant's first home run over Sahlen Field's regulation fence will earn them a $25 Bisons Gift Card! There will also be a special Sahlen's Target installed that if hit will earn the batter a great prize from Sahlen's.

The Home Run Challenge is open to kids and adults of all ages. Fans can purchase their 7 swings for a $16 donation right now at Bisons.com with 10 spots available for every 15 minutes of the event. Fans will be required to bring their own bat and check in for their time slot no later than 15 minutes before their scheduled time.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

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