Knights Provide the Fireworks in Memphis, Beat Redbirds, 8-6
Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Charlotte Knights brought the bats out in Memphis for Independence Day. The Knights bested the Memphis Redbirds 8-6 thanks in large part to a trio of two-run Home Runs and quality pitching from the staff.
Korey Lee made a statement in the top of the first inning with a two-run blast to left field. Ryan Galanie's double high off the wall added Charlotte's third run of the contest, part of a three-hit output from the Knights' leadoff hitter.
Memphis battled back and tied the game 3-3 heading into the sixth inning. Mario Camilletti stepped to the plate and smacked his seventh homer of the season in the form of a two-run shot over the left field wall. Two batters later, Nolan Jones brought in Caden Connor, and himself, with a towering two-run smash to right field.
The Redbirds scored once in the bottom of the sixth and added two more in the ninth, but an insurance run provided by Galanie kept the Knights lead safe.
Shane Murphy worked 5.2 innings and earned his fourth win of the campaign. Peyton Pallette and Jairo Iriarte took care of the final 3.1 frames. Iriarte even notched his first save of the season.
Charlotte has led in all five games throughout the week and can escape town with a series split by taking care of business on Sunday. The series finale is set for 2:05pm ET.
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