All Smiles as Clippers Win on the 4th of July

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - On what turned out to be a beautiful Independence Day evening in downtown Columbus, the Clippers defeated the visiting Louisville Bats, 4-1.

Over 6,500 fans were part of a festive night at the ballpark that included a performance by the 122nd US Army National Guard Band. A special anniversary fireworks show followed the Clippers victory.

Milan Tolentino knocked in the game's first run with a 2nd inning single. Over the next two innings the Clippers got solo homers off the bats of Petey Halpin and Ralphy Velazquez to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

The Bats scored once in the 5th, but an inning later an RBI single by C.J. Kayfus reestablished the three-run advantage.

Right-hander Rorik Maltrud (2-0) tossed 5.0 innings, scattering five hits with just one run allowed while striking out five. Codi Heuer earned his fifth save of the season, punching out three over the game's final 1.1 frames.

The win puts the Clippers at 47-38 for the season, while the Bats fall in the standings to 43-40.

The series between Columbus and Louisville wraps up Sunday which as always is Family Day at Huntington Park, presented by Medical Mutual. Look for amazing deals for families and seniors. It's Signature Sunday, meaning kids can get autographs from two Clippers players from noon to 12:20pm at the AAA Guest Services Window. First pitch is at 1:05pm. The post-game fun run around the bases takes place following the game, weather permitting. Get Clippers tickets with lower online fees than ever at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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