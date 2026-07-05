RailRiders and Norfolk Tides Game Postponed

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Moosic, PA - Saturday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Norfolk Tides, scheduled for 6:35 P.M., has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Tides will play a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, July 5, beginning at 12:35 P.M.

Gates will open at 11:15 A.M. on a Geisinger Sunday Family FunDay for the Kids Catch in the Outfield from 11:30 to 11:50 A.M. The RailRiders and Tides will play two seven-inning games to conclude this six-game set.

Tickets for July 4 can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2026 season. Additional restrictions may apply, and tickets are subject to availability. Fans can email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets. Please note the game you would like to exchange your tickets for.

For more details, tickets, or promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

6-4, 43-41







International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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