Bisons Lose Rain-Shortened Game to Saint Paul

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







SAINT PAUL, MN - The Buffalo Bisons comeback attempt was cut short due to inclement weather in a 6-5 loss in the to the St. Paul Saints on Saturday evening at CHS Field. The game was called before the start of the top of the seventh inning due to heavy rain in the Twin Cities.

Davis Schneider reached base in all three of his plate appearances, including an RBI single. Carlos Mendoza and Jay Harry each also doubled in Saturday night's game.

The Saints scored first in the bottom of the first on a solo home run by Ryan Jeffers, giving St. Paul a 1-0 lead.

The Bisons tied the game in the top of the second on an RBI single by Davis Schneider that scored Charles McAdoo, making it a 1-1 ballgame.

St. Paul retook the lead in the bottom of the second on an RBI double by Ben Ross that scored Orlando Arcia, putting the Saints back in front 2-1.

The Saints extended their lead in the bottom of the third inning. Matt Wallner hit a three-run home run to score Jeffers and Walker Jenkins. Arcia followed with a solo home run in the next at-bat, giving St. Paul a 6-1 lead.

Brendan Cellucci pitched a scoreless fourth inning for the Bisons, recording one strikeout.

Buffalo cut into the deficit in the top of the fifth inning. Carlos Mendoza hit an RBI double to score Willie MacIver. Rafael Lantigua followed with an RBI single that scored Schneider. Ismael Munguia capped off the inning with an RBI sacrifice fly to score Mendoza, making it a 6-4 ballgame.

The Bisons cut the deficit to one in the top of the sixth on an RBI walk by Schneider that scored Jay Harry, making it 6-5.

Richard Gallardo pitched two scoreless innings for Buffalo, recording three strikeouts.

The game was called after the sixth inning due to inclement weather, resulting in a 6-5 loss for the Bisons.

Buffalo and St. Paul are scheduled for a 3:07 p.m. ET first pitch on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field. Jake Bloss is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons. This is final game of a two-week road trip for the Bisons before they start a homestand at Sahlen Field on Tuesday. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 2:50 p.m. ET.







International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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