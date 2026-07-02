Free Kids Tickets on Buffalo Bisons Report Card Days July 7-8 Brightpath Kids

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Schools out, so here's the buzz! We've teamed up with BrightPath Kids to award kids with a FREE Game Tickets for "Report Card Days," Tuesday, July 7th (6:35 p.m.) and Wednesday, July 8th (6:35 p.m.), as the Bisons host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees) at Sahlen Field.

Report Card Days are the perfect way to reward your kids for all the hard work they did during the school year (and a GREAT way for parents to save on a trip to the ballpark). Just bring any K-12 report card to the Sahlen Field Box Office ONLY on the day of the game and your child can receive a FREE game ticket. There's also great bonus promotions during BOTH of our two Report Card Days...

Tuesday's game is First Responders Night with the FAM Foundation and Hyundai, featuring a pregame Touch-a-Truck with Buffalo Fire and Postgame Fireworks as well as $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs, presented by TasteNY.

Wednesday's game is a Tops Dog Day at the Ballpark where pups also get in for free AND a Win-It Wednesday with BuffaloLaw.com and great prizes all game long.

Bring the kids to the ballpark and enjoy two amazing nights at the ballpark on Report Card Days with BrightPath Kids!







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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