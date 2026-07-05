Andrew Painter Spins Six-Innings of One-Run Ball as 'Pigs Walked-Off by Red Wings

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-6, 40-46) ended up on the wrong end of a pitcher's duel, falling 2-1 to the Rochester Red Wings (50-34, 6-5) on Saturday night at ESL Ballpark.

The early pitcher's duel between Andrew Painter and Luis Perales saw both put up zeroes thru the first four innings. Painter faltered first, allowing the first run on a Joey Wiemer RBI double in the fifth, but the 'Pigs tied the game against the Red Wings bullpen with a Dylan Moore RBI single in the seventh.

That cleared Painter's name from the loss, as he went six innings, allowing just that one run on four hits without a walk, striking out six.

Still tied at 1-1 going to the last of the ninth, Rochester put a runner at second with two outs. Andrew Pinckney managed to roll a single to centerfield off Michael Mercado (L, 3-3), scoring Morales as the winning run as Rochester walked it off 2-1. Mercado took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing a walk and hit in the ninth.

Luke Young (W, 4-2) fired a perfect ninth to earn the win for Rochester

The IronPigs and Red Wings wrap up their series on Sunday, July 5th with first pitch slated for 1:05 at ESL Ballpark. Drake Fellows gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Chandler Champlain for Rochester.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

--#YourHometownTeam-







International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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