Cosmic Baseball Delivers Historic In-Game 360-Degree Fireworks Show

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Cosmic Baseball, an immersive, blacklight experience, conducted a historical, one-of-a-kind, 360-degree fireworks show during the game at Sahlen Field in celebration of America's 250th birthday on Friday, July 3.

Performed in front of a sold out crowd of 16,500 people, this 360-degree show was time-coded to music, had 32 different touch points located on the roof and beyond the outfield fence, and used over 13,000 hits of fireworks.

"Cosmic Sports has always been about pushing beyond the boundaries of what's considered normal," says Founder and Owner, Chris Martin. "When we started dreaming about a fireworks show, we knew we didn't want to put on just another display-we wanted to create something the world had never seen before. Watching our players compete in the middle of an incredible fireworks spectacle brought that vision to life and proved that extraordinary experiences are possible when you dare to think differently."

Three firework shows, designed in cooperation with SkyLighters Fireworks, were displayed during the seventh inning rave through the end of the inning to Darude's "Sandstorm" and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Freebird" mix, the final home run derby between the Chili Peppers' Brandon Crosby and the Glow Mojis' Jaylon Lee, and a finale fireworks show to conclude the game.

"From the moment we started working with the Cosmic team, it was clear they wanted to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that the great fans for WNY would remember forever. The historic show Cosmic and SkyLighters Fireworks put on at Sahlen Field far exceeded all expectations and created a truly magical moment for everyone in attendance," stated Anthony Sprague, General Manager, Buffalo Bisons.

Cosmic Baseball has been featured nationally on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and much more. The event blends professional baseball, featuring two Cosmic teams - The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis - with a full-scale neon spectacle of black light effects, UV-reactive gear, and high energy entertainment that transforms the ballpark into a nighttime show. It's part sport, part performance, and 100% unforgettable. It truly is unlike anything currently touring!

For more information about Cosmic Baseball, please visit https://chilipeppersbaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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