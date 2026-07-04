WooSox Game Information

Published on July 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Enjoy your 4th of July!

Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

SS Vinny Capra

1B Mickey Gasper

2B Mikey Romero

DH Jason Delay

3B Brett Harris

RF Kristian Campbell

C Matt Thaiss

LF Max Ferguson

RHP Seth Martinez

JULY 4th WORCESTER (4-6)/(40-41) at SYRACUSE (5-5)/(43-42) 6:35 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Seth Martinez (2-2, 6.50) vs. Syracuse Mets RHP Jack Wenninger (3-5, 3.84)

Happy Birthday America and Happy Birthday Trace - The Worcester Red Sox wish a Happy 250th Birthday to the United States and a Happy 41st Birthday to their former manager and current Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy as we celebrate both on the 4th of July today. The WooSox continue their series in Syracuse, NY when they take on the Mets in Game 5 of their 6-game set at 6:35 pm at NBT Bank Stadium while Polar Park hosts their second ever "4th of July Family Fest" tonight featuring family activities from 6-7 pm, a screening of Field of Dreams on the park's videoboards beginning at 7 pm, followed by UniBank Fireworks to patriotic music to cap the evening's festivities. Tickets still remain for tonight's special event at Polar Park.

History on July 4th - Back to the baseball...tonight marks the fourth straight year that Worcester and Syracuse are meeting on the 4th of July. The first two years came at Polar Park in Worcester with the Sox winning in 2023 (8-5) and losing in 2024 (9-1). Last year the clubs met at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse with the Mets winning, 4-0. Last season was the first time in their five-years of existence that the WooSox played a road game on July 4th. Worcester had played at home on the 4th of July during each of their first four seasons with wins in 2021 (5-4 over Scranton/WB), in 2022 (6-4 also over the RailRiders) and the aforementioned split with Syracuse in 2023 & 2024. Overall, Worcester is 3-2 on the 4th of July.

Wait 'til Next Year - For what it's worth, next year with July 4th on a Sunday, the proposed 2027 International League schedule has the WooSox set to play the entire week leading up to the 4th of July (June 29 - July 4) at Polar Park vs. Rochester with the WooSox and their fans enjoying a 4th of July game at home.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Hit in 5 of 6 games (7-for-18) with 3 2B, 3 RBI, 3 runs scored, and 5 walks.

Vinny Capra Hit in 4 of 6 games (6-for-23) with 1 HR, 3 RBI, 7 runs scored. Last 21 games is hitting .281 (25-for-89) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 15 runs. Has a .296 batting average in 37 road games (40-for-135) with a team-high 20 RBI on road.

Allan Castro Has hit in 9 of his last 12 games (15-for-43, .349) with 3 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBI. In his last 25 games is batting .321 (34-for-106).

Jason Delay Has hit in 8 of his last 12 games (11-for-40, .275) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 12 RBI.

Max Ferguson Hit in 5 of his last 6 games (6-for-21) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI.

Mickey Gasper Has a 7-game hitting streak that started in early-May before his promotion to Boston and has continued in three games since his return (10-for-25, .400) with 4 HR, 8 RBI, and 7 runs scored.

Tyler McDonough Last 12 games is batting .306 (11-for-36) with 2 2B, 4 HR, 8 RBI.

Mikey Romero In his last 21 games is hitting .308 (24-for-78) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR & 14 RBI.

Braiden Ward Hit in 3 of the 4 games in this series (6-for-17) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI and 8 runs scored. Has scored at least 1 run in 6 straight games for a total of 10 runs. Has reached base safely in 38 of his last 43 starts. Had 31 straight steals without being caught until 9th inning CS on June 24. Leads the league with 36 SB. Has been hit by pitch 19 times to lead the league. Those 19 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .293 batting average at home in 26 games (27-for-92) with 22 SB.

Joe La Sorsa In 6 relief appearances with WooSox has not allowed a run - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO - with 1 save.

Wyatt Olds Last 13 relief appearances - 15 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 22 SO.







International League Stories from July 4, 2026

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