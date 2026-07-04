WooSox Fall on Friday Night in Syracuse
Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Despite having a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning and tying the game in the seventh, the Worcester Red Sox (4-6, 40-41) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium, as the Syracuse Mets (5-5, 43-42) rallied for an 8-7 victory.
The WooSox scored the game's first runs in the top of the third. Kristian Campbell led off the frame with a double. After Nathan Hickey walked, Tyler McDonough drilled an RBI double into right-center field. With one out and runners at second and third, Brett Harris drove in a run with a groundout.
Harris, acquired from the Athletics on Wednesday, went 1-for-5 with an RBI in his Red Sox organizational debut.
Worcester added a run in the top of the fifth on an RBI single from Mikey Romero.
Syracuse rallied against the WooSox bullpen in the bottom of the sixth, scoring six runs on four hits to take a 6-4 lead.
But Worcester responded immediately in the top of the seventh. McDonough worked a one-out walk. Braiden Ward roped a double into right-center field, putting runners at second and third. Two batters later, Romero smoked a two-run single up the middle to tie the game.
The Mets regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run homer from MJ Melendez.
Worcester rallied in the ninth. With one out and Vinny Capra at first base, Harris singled into right field to put runners at first and second. Mickey Gasper lined a pinch-hit single into left-center, and an errant throw to third from center fielder Cristian Pache allowed a run to score. The WooSox had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, but Jefry Yan was able preserve the lead for Syracuse and pick up his first Triple-A save.
WooSox starter Jack Anderson tossed five shutout innings, allowing only three hits and walking two. Anderson struck out three.
The WooSox and Mets continue their six-game series at NBT Bank Stadium tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
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Worcester WooSox' Mikey Romero at bat
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