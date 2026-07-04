Gallagher Spins a Gem, Saints Blast Three Homers in 4-3 Take Down of Bisons

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The game didn't lack for drama at the end. Starting pitcher Ryan Gallagher set the tone at the beginning for the St. Paul Saints. Paulshawn Pasqualotto locked it down in his Triple-A debut at the end. In between the Saints hit three homers and threw a guy out at the plate which proved to be the difference in a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Friday night at CHS Field in front of 8,401.

Gallagher retired the first eight men he faced before giving up an infield single to the left side of the pitcher's mound with two outs in the third. After a walk to Jay Harry, Gallagher got a fly out to end the inning. Gallagher retired the side in the fourth before giving up a leadoff single in the fifth. That was erased on a double play. He departed after that, having gone 4.2 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out five.

Unlike the last three games, neither team scored in the first. It wasn't until the third when the Saints cracked the scoreboard as Walker Jenkins drilled a leadoff solo homer to right, his third of the season, making it 1-0. Jenkins went 2-4 with a home run, RBI, and a run scored.

Cody Morissette, who has showcased his power in the series against the Bisons, did it again in the fourth. He drilled a solo homer to right, his sixth of the season, fifth with the Saints, and fourth in the last four games, increasing the lead to 2-0. He went 2-4 with a double, home run, RBI, and a run scored.

The Saints continued to build a picket fence in the fifth. With one out and Matt Wallner on at first after a fielder's choice groundout, Gabby Gonzalez doubled to left-center moving Wallner to third. A sacrifice fly from Hendry Mendez gave the Saints a 3-0 lead.

Kendry Rojas, who entered the game with nobody on and two outs in the fourth, retired the first four men he faced. In the seventh, however, the Bisons came out swinging. Charles McAdoo led off with a solo homer to left-center, his 10th of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 3-1. Willie MacIver followed with a double to left-center and Davis Schneider walked. Eloy Jiménez made it 3-2 with an RBI single to right. With runners at first at second and nobody out C.J. Stubbs roped a double off the wall in right-center, but Schneider held to make sure it wouldn't be caught and that cost him as Jenkins fired a perfect throw to the cutoff man Tanner Schobel, who threw a strike to the plate nabbing Scheider to keep the Saints ahead by a run. Rojas would then get a strikeout and fly out to end the inning. He went 2.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out three.

Wallner gave the Saints some breathing room in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to left, his 12th of the season, increasing the lead to 4-2.

Pasqualotto, making his Triple-A debut, came on to close it out in the ninth. He struck out the first two hitters and looked like he ended the game when Stubbs hit a tailing fly ball to left. Mendez glided to his right, had the ball in his glove, and then it popped out for a two base error. Pinch hitter Je'Von Ward came through with an RBI single to left cutting the Saints lead to 4-3. After a walk to pinch hitter Carlos Mendoza, the reigning International League Player of the Week, Harry, stepped to the plate. On the eighth pitch of the at bat, Pasqualotto struck out Harry to end the game.

In his first Major League rehab game, Ryan Jeffers went 2-4.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series at CHS Field at 6:07 p.m. The Saints send Major League rehabber, RHP Bailey Ober (NR) to the mound against Bisons RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (NR). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, all presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

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