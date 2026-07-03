Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights July 7-12

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2026 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 with a six-game series against the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, that runs through Sunday, July 12 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, July 7, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Stahl Meyer Two for Tuesday, presented by Stahl Meyer: Enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game! Redeem this offer at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor, and Grab and Go!

Charity Begins at Home: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Blue Star Families as they raise awareness and funds throughout the game through tickets sales and promotions.

Youth Sports Day #2: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to welcome youth sports groups from all over North Florida for a fun day of baseball and recognition! The Jumbo Shrimp are encouraging attendees to wear their favorite "youth" sports jersey to the game, and in return they can take advantage of a $7 ticket offer. We'll be operating this on the honor system to keep things simple and fun for everyone. For more information head to.

Wednesday, July 8, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Charity Begins at Home: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Kipp Schools as they raise awareness and funds throughout the game through tickets sales and promotions.

Wear it Home Wednesday, presented by Prime Shrimp and Ambetter Health: Be one of the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and receive one "This is OK" t-shirt, presented by Prime Shrimp and Ambetter Health. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** **Giveaways only available when entering through the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Celebrating those who put out "fires": There are special people in this world who are able to put out "fires," whether they're a legit firefighter or not. Tonight, join the Jumbo Shrimp and celebrate those who keep everyone safe and sane.

Big Shrimpin' Ticket Special: Score the ultimate family deal on Wednesday, July 8th with our $40 Family 4-Pack! Head to for more information.

Thursday, July 9, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Crowd Karaoke Night: It's back! Crowd karaoke is back, pop punk night. Warm up those vocal chords and get out to VyStar Ballpark

Local Cosplay Night, presented by First Coast Comic Con & Gotham City Limits: Come out to VyStar Ballpark for local cosplay night. Get in costume and get into character to enjoy the fun.

Friday, July 10, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Florida Department of Health: Be sure to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks!

Friday Night Lites Happy Hour, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites Happy Hour with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave (runs from gates open - 7:30 p.m.).

Red Shirt Friday: Staff will wear red this Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office.

Rock Hall Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp in honoring those who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year!

Saturday, July 11, 2026, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by VyStar Credit Union: Be sure to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks!

Christmas Eve in July: Come to VyStar Ballpark for a cozy, joy-filled night, just like Christmas Eve! There will be holiday-themed music, games, sweet treats AND Santa will be on the concourse.

Jumbo Shrimp Nutcracker Giveaway, presented by VyStar Credit Union: What's something that screams "holiday" and "kitchen utensil"?! A Jumbo Shrimp nutcracker! Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and receive a Jumbo Shrimp Nutcracker. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** **Giveaways only available when entering through the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 1:05 p.m. (Gates open at 12 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Visit the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza where we will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened. Plus, each Sunday will feature complimentary **pre-game** face painting and balloon animals!

Christmas in July: We're continuing with the holiday spirits for Christmas in July! Santa may be gone for pictures, but how about Scampi dressed as Santa?! Scampi will be on the concourse for pictures, along with holiday sweet treats at concessions.

Jumbo Shrimp Santa Hat Giveaway: It may be hot in July, but not too hot for Jumbo Shrimp Santa hats!! Be sure to get here early as the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will be going home with a Santa hat. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** **Giveaways only available when entering through the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Kids Round the Bases, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear!







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.