WooSox Game Information

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

3B Brett Harris

2B Mikey Romero

C Andrew Knizner

DH Matt Thaiss

LF Alan Castro

RF Kristian Campbell

1B Nathan Hickey

SS Tyler McDonough

RHP Jack Anderson

JULY 3rd WORCESTER (4-5)/(40-40) at SYRACUSE (4-5)/(42-42) 6:35 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Jack Anderson (2-4, 5.26) vs. Syracuse Mets RHP Xzavian Curry (2-0, 4.50)

Deuce - The 40-40 Worcester Red Sox - winners of each of the first three games here in Syracuse this week and winners of four in a row overall - have returned to the .500 mark for the season with their 40-40 record. They play the first of their 66 games remaining tonight when they take on the host Syracuse Mets in game four of their 6-game series at 6:35 pm at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY. The WooSox (at 4-5 in the 2nd half and 40-40 on the year) are tied with Syracuse (also at 4-5 in the 2nd half and 42-42 on the year) with the winner tonight breaking that tie and going back over the .500 mark overall on the year. Tonight's Game 4 can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

Four of a Kind - Worcester's current 4-game winning streak is their longest since they had a 5-game winning streak from June 4-9. The WooSox have won 5 in a row twice this year (March 31 - April 5 all at St. Paul the other). This current streak began with a 3-1 win vs. Toledo last Sunday to end Worcester's last homestand and has continued with three consecutive victories here in Syracuse this Tuesday - Thursday by scores of 15-5, 6-5, and 6-5 again. The WooSox have not won more than 5 straight since a club-record 9-game winning streak last year from June 1-11.

Homer Haven - WooSox batters have been on a home run binge of late. They have blasted 9 HR in the first 3 games here in Syracuse this week and have homered in 7 straight games for a total of 14 HR. Over a longer stretch, Worcester has homered in 21 of their last 24 games since June 4 for a total of 31 HR. By comparison, in their previous 20 games between May 10 - June 3 the Sox hit just 8 HR total. The WooSox are 31-16 when they homer in a game this season, however, they are tied for next to last in the International League with 77 HR on the year.

What's Ahead- The Sox and Mets play two more night games (both at 6:35 pm) - tonight & tomorrow - and then conclude the series Sunday at 1:05 pm. Worcester returns to action at Polar Park this coming Tuesday night when they open a 6-game series vs. the Rochester Red Wings from July 7-12.

WooSox to Celebrate 4th of July at Polar Park

Even with the WooSox playing in Syracuse tomorrow (Saturday) night on the 4th of July, Polar Park will still be the place to be when the WooSox are pleased to host their second ever "4th of July Family Fest" at Polar Park, starting at 4 p.m. A classic patriotic UniBank Fireworks display will cap the events that include a screening of the popular movie, Field of Dreams. Fans can enjoy a Sunset Catch on the Field and a host of other activities for kids and the whole family. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults when purchased in advance and are on sale now at polarpark.com/familyfest or the Polar Park Ticket Office located at 100 Madison Street. Children two and under are free.

WooSox Promotions during the upcoming homestand at Polar Park next week/weekend vs. the Rochester Red Wings

Tuesday, 6:45 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; Massachusetts Lottery State of Winning Night; and Shrewsbury Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser.

Wednesday, 6:45 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; and Wepa Night, presented by Modelo & La Mega 106.1 celebrating Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

Thursday, 6:45 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game when fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Meet & Greet with former Red Sox great Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd; and Fitchburg Town Takeover.

Friday, 6:45 pm UniBank Fireworks to the music of NickelCreed; and Spencer Town Takeover, presented by Flexcon.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law (ages 7-14 with registration required); Faith & Family Day; Southeast Asian Heritage Day; Workers Credit Union AR Day (play Woofster's Workers Reality); Framingham Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game and weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Wilyer Abreu Gold Glove Bobblehead Giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by Manny's Appliances; Wepa Day, presented by Modelo & La Mega 106.1 celebrating the Dominican Republic; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games - including the next homestand from July 7-12 vs. Rochester - are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

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