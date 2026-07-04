Clippers Tangle with the Bats on Friday Night

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - On a toasty and festive evening in Ohio's capital city, the Columbus Clippers fell to the visiting Louisville Bats, 3-1. Both teams donned their patriotic uniforms as the longtime foes did battle just prior to the annual downtown Columbus fireworks show known as "Red, White, & Boom".

It looked promising early. Juan Brito doubled in a run in the bottom of the 1st inning to give the Clippers an early lead.

Right-hander Austin Peterson looked solid, allowing just two runs over 6.0 innings with five strikeouts. His record fell to 0-7 despite lowering his ERA to 4.55.

The loss puts the Clippers at 46-38 for the season, while the Bats climb in the standings to 43-39.

Saturday night is a special anniversary celebration for the country, and Huntington Park is the place to be for a very unique fireworks extravaganza. First pitch is at 7:05pm. Gates open at 5:30pm - be here early to hear the musical stylings of the 122nd US Army National Guard Band in the right field picnic plaza before the game. Get Clippers tickets with lower online fees than ever at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

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