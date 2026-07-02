Things Don't Go as Planned But Clippers Beat Bats

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Wednesday's night's game at Huntington Park was supposed to be the Triple-A debut for right-handed pitcher Justin Campbell, who has been inspiring baseball fans with his comeback story in 2026. But moments before Wednesday's game was to begin, Campbell had to leave the field and be replaced without throwing an official pitch.

It was a highly disappointing start to the evening, but the Columbus Clippers picked themselves up and knocked off the visiting Louisville Bats, 5-4. Columbus banged out 14 hits on the evening.

The Clippers made their move in the 7th inning, starting when Petey Halpin laced a triple to right field. He came home on a single by Angel Genao to tie the game. Ralphy Velazquez singled in the go-ahead tally, and C.J. Kayfus knocked in one more to make it 5-3, Columbus.

Trenton Denholm turned in an admirable effort in emergency relief of Campbell, going 6.0 innings with three runs allowed and eight strikeouts. Ryan Webb (2-5) got the win in relief.

The win puts the Clippers at 46-36 for the season, while the Bats fall in the standings to 41-39.

The Clippers and Bats continue the series on Thursday evening. We will transform into Los Veleros de Columbus to honor a culture that is passionate about the great game of baseball. It's a huge week at Huntington Park that includes a special fireworks show on July 4! Get tickets with lower online fees than ever at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.