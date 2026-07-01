Lombard Jr. and Lagrange Selected for All-Star Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Major League Baseball has announced that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders INF George Lombard Jr. and RHP Carlos Lagrange have been selected to represent the American League in the 2026 All-Star Futures Game. The event will take place on Sunday, July 12 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and broadcast live on NBC.

Lombard Jr, the Yankees #1 prospect, has found his stride at the dish this month. In 14 contests this June, Lombard Jr. has recorded 15 hits for a .301 batting average. Now in 42 total games in Triple-A, he holds a .231 average along with a dozen doubles and four home runs. He has recorded 15 total runs batted in, 30 runs scored, and eight steals at the level. Lombard Jr. mainly works at shortstop, but he has also seen time at second and third.

The righty began the season in Double-A hitting .312 before receiving his promotion on April 29. He has notched 24 hits, including eight doubles and four home runs. George batted in ten and scored 18 of his own along with four steals. Impressively, he kept his walk count, 12, pretty close to his strikeout number, 19. The infielder played both shortstop and third base with just one error at the hot corner and seven double plays turned.

Lombard Jr. was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on June 18 after sustaining an impact to his left hand by a runner attempting to steal. He was drafted in the first round, 26th overall, back in 2023.

Lagrange, the Yankees #4 prospect, has transitioned to the bullpen after beginning the season in the starting rotation. In total, he has worked a 4.55 ERA in 63.1 innings. Lagrange has consistently reached triple digits with his fastball, running up as high as 103 miles per hour. He was signed as a free agent on February 3, 2022 out of the Dominican Republic.

The 6'7" pitcher moved to the bullpen to become an option for the Yankees later in the season. As a reliever, the right-hander holds a 5.02 ERA in seven appearances. In those 14.1 innings, Lagrange has allowed a pair of home runs, while walking just eight and striking out 20. He earned his first save on June 25. In the rotation, he held a 4.41 ERA in 49 frames through eleven starts. Lagrange let up eight home runs along with 25 walks and 63 strikeouts as a starter.

Each season since 1999, Major League Baseball, in conjunction with the 30 Major League Clubs, MLB.com and Baseball America, select the 25-man rosters for the AL and NL (formerly U.S. Team and the World Team) in the annual All-Star Futures Game. Players from all full-season minor leagues are eligible to participate. This season the American League prospects will be managed by former Phillies Manager and player Larry Bowa. James Cooper, Somerset's manager, will join the coaching staff as the 3B coach. It is Cooper's first season as the Patriot's manager and fifth overall year in the Yankees minor league system. The last RailRider to represent the Yankees was RHP Clayton Beeter back in 2023.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre celebrates this Independence Week at PNC Field versus Norfolk. For more information on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, visit www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.