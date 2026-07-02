Luciano Knocks Two in Setback
Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Norfolk Tides 9-5 Wednesday night at PNC Field. Despite a two-homer game from Marco Luciano, the RailRiders could not mount enough offense to take a second game from the Tides.
The RailRiders took a one-run lead in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Luciano jumped on a two-strike fastball from Norfolk starter Christian Herberholz and blasted it 422 feet over the center-field wall for an early 1-0 advantage.
Norfolk responded in the top of the second against RailRiders starter Dom Hamel when Ryan Noda doubled home a pair of runners for a one-run advantage.
The Tides extended the lead in the top of the fourth. After loading the bases with one out, Bryan Ramos doubled home two, and Orioles #8 Prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. followed with an RBI single to put Norfolk ahead 5-1.
In the home half of the fourth, SWB loaded the bases with no one out, but Herberholz retired the next three batters to escape the inning unscathed.
A solo homer in the top of the fifth off the bat of Heston Kjerstad gave Norfolk a five-run cushion.
In the bottom of the sixth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases for the second time, plating a run on a Duke Ellis sacrifice fly that scored Yanquiel Fernández from third, cutting the deficit to four.
The Tides scored three runs in the top of the seventh on a Kjerstad sacrifice fly and a two-run homer by Christian Encarnacion-Strand, giving Norfolk a 9-2 lead.
Down seven runs in the bottom of the seventh, the RailRiders climbed to within four on a three-run homer from Luciano. Jonathan Ornelas walked and J.C. Escarra doubled before Luciano lifted his second homer of the game and his fourth two-homer game of the season, finishing the contest 2-for-5 with four RBIs.
Hamel (3-9) surrendered six runs on nine hits over 6.0 frames in the loss. Herberholz (1-3) tossed 5.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out six in his first win of the year.
The RailRiders continue their series with Norfolk Thursday night at PNC Field. Yankees #3 Prospect Elmer Rodríguez (3-3) faces Norfolk left-hander Cade Povich (0-1). First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 4-4, 41-41
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