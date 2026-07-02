Mendoza's Late Offense Lifts Bisons to Win over Saints

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







SAINT PAUL, MN - The Buffalo Bisons broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth inning on a homer from Carlos Mendoza, securing a 3-2 win over the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday evening at CHS Field.

Charles McAdoo and Je'Von Ward both had a multi-hit game. McAdoo recorded a double and a pair of singles in the win, along with a run. As for Ward, he doubled and singled.

Chad Dallas allowed just a run, three hits and two walks while striking out four batters in five innings pitched. Dallas forced two double-plays, one in the bottom of the first and third innings, to stall St. Paul's offense.

Buffalo scored first to start the game. In the top of the first inning, Jay Harry grounded out to the pitcher Ty Langenberg, scoring Ismael Munguia from third base. Davis Schneider then went on to hit a sac-fly to left fielder and former Bison Alan Roden, driving in McAdoo to give the Bisons a 2-0 lead.

The Saints cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fifth. On a two-and-two count with two outs, Cody Morissette blasted a solo shot to right-center field.

Morissette continued to stay hot in the seventh inning. He drilled his second solo shot of the day to center field, tying the game 2-2.

Just as the Saints built momentum, Buffalo snatched it to start the ninth. Mendoza smashed a solo homer to right-center field on a two-and-two count, giving the Bisons a one-run advantage. Tanner Andrews cleaned up the side with two ground outs and a fly out to seal the 3-2 win.

Buffalo and St. Paul are scheduled for an 8:07 p.m. pitch on Thursday at CHS Field. The series is tied 1-1. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 7:50 p.m.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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