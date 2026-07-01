SWB Game Notes - July 1, 2026

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Norfolk Tides (1-6, 29-53) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-3, 41-40)

July 1, 2026 | Game 82 | Home Game 45 | PNC Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

RH Christian Herberholz (0-3, 5.88) vs RH Dom Hamel (3-8, 6.97)

Herberholz (6/25 vs DUR): 2.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 2 SO, 58 P (36 S) [Bulls, 7-5]

Hamel (6/25 @ IND): 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 K, 87 P (46 S) [RailRiders, 6-4]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Norfolk Tides 3-2 Tuesday night at PNC Field. A strong outing from RailRiders pitchers and a two-run tie-breaking seventh inning helped Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pick up the victory over the Tides.

The RailRiders opened the scoring in the bottom of the second against Tides starter Trace Bright. After Payton Henry singled and Duke Ellis reached on a catcher's interference, Jonathan Ornelas dropped an RBI ground rule double to right, giving the RailRiders a 1-0 edge.

Norfolk leveled the game in the top of the third off RailRiders starter Adam Kloffenstein. Mike Siani walked to lead off the frame, moved to third on a base hit, and scored on an Enrique Bradfield Jr. infield single to tie the contest.

After giving up a run in the third, Bright retired ten batters in a row to hold SWB to one run while Kloffenstein worked around a pair of walks in the fourth and faced the minimum in the fifth, keeping the game knotted at one heading into the sixth.

The RailRiders recaptured the lead in the bottom of the seventh. A pitch hit Henry, and Ellis and Ornelas walked to load the bases before J.C. Escarra worked a run-scoring free pass for a 2-1 lead. A Marco Luciano sacrifice fly gave the RailRiders a two-run advantage.

The Tides answered in the top of the eighth. After loading the bases, Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a sacrifice fly to get within one. The RailRiders worked out of the jam, striking out Creed Willems and catching Heston Kjerstad in a run-down before the tying run could cross.

Norfolk put the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the top of the ninth, but reliever Carson Coleman pitched out of the threat to close the game.

Kloffenstein tossed 5.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out five. Zach Messinger (5-1) tossed 2.0 innings, allowing one run and two hits for the win. Carson Coleman (S, 2) worked two scoreless frames to earn the save. Bright worked 6.0 frames, giving up one run on four hits and striking out five. Enoli Paredes (2-7) was charged with the loss.

NEWS AND NOTES

DOM'S DELIGHT - SWB starter Dom Hamel really turned things around in the month of June. He made five starts this month, pitching 26.0 innings for a 2.77 earned run average. This is compared a 6.97 ERA in 15 games pitched. The righty has posted two quality starts and has recorded 90+ pitches five times.

BRIDGE TO THE BRONX - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has had 50 players on their roster over the course of the season. There have been 26 unique position players and 24 different pitchers. Thirteen players were promoted to the big leagues from the RailRiders this summer, including four that made their Major League debut. Elmer Rodríguez, Spencer Jones, Yovanny Cruz, and Brendan Beck all reached MLB for the first time earlier this season

EVERYBODY MAKES MISTAKES- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 79 miscues are third most in Triple-A as Norfolk's 84 lead the pack, after adding one last night. Thirty-eight separate RailRiders have erred, while two players each have seven to lead the team.

NOBODY CAN TURN TWO - SWB's pitching staff has induced just 35 two-out plays, the least number of double play balls in the International League. Norfolk, coincidentally, has recorded the second-least number of double plays with 37 total. Interestingly enough, Somerset and Hudson Valley have also garnered the least number of double plays in their respective levels.

ORNELAS KEEPS IT UP- Jonathan Ornelas kept his batting average above .300 last night ground-rule double and a walk. He has held the best average throughout the season for SWB. The righty has played in 65 games with the RailRiders having produced a dozen doubles, three triples, and six home runs. Ornelas has batted in 29 runs and scored 35 of his own. He has also swiped nine bases. The 26-year-old was signed by New York as a minor league free agent on 11/6/25.

IT WAS AN OKAY JUNE- The RailRiders went 13-13 this June, playing every scheduled game. The pitching staff held a 4.31 earned run average in 217.1 innings while totaling 227 strikeouts. The batters hit for a .256 average with 42 doubles and 33 home runs. They also stole 30 bags. The team's ERA has been fairly consistent through the first full three months of the season but the hitting went up over 20 points in June compared to April and May.

J.C.'S JOURNEY- J.C. Escarra made New York's opening day roster to begin the season. He has been optioned to the RailRiders three times but the was recalled by the Yankees the first two times quickly due to injury and paternity list roster moves.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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