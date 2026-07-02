Castro's Go-Ahead Single Lifts WooSox over Mets

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Allan Castro of the Worcester Red Sox on base

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ryan DeSantis) Allan Castro of the Worcester Red Sox on base(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ryan DeSantis)

SYRACUSE, NY - In a back-and-forth affair that featured a 30-minute rain delay in the ninth inning, the Worcester Red Sox (3-5, 39-40) rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Syracuse Mets (4-4, 42-41) on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Allan Castro had the game-deciding swing in the top of the ninth. With runners at first and second, Castro hit a single into left that brought in the eventual game-winning run.

In his last 26 games, Castro is hitting .327 with 16 RBI.

The WooSox opened the scoring in the top of the second. With two outs and the bases empty, Tyler McDonough belted a solo homer over the left-field wall. It was his fourth homer over his last 10 games.

Syracuse responded in the bottom of the second, as they plated a pair to take the lead thanks to RBIs from Ben Rortvedt and Cristian Pache.

Braiden Ward reached on an error to begin the top of the third. Vinny Capra walked, and then Ward and Capra pulled off a double steal. Mickey Gasper walked to load the bases. After Jason Delay struck out, Ward scored on a wild pitch. Castro then singled in Capra to put the WooSox on top 3-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Mets tied the game. With the bases empty and one out, Pache lined a triple into the right-field corner. He then scored on a fielder's choice from Vidal Brujan.

Worcester regained the lead in the seventh inning, as they scored on a wild pitch and an error.

But the Mets immediately answered and tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run single from Nick Morabito.

The WooSox have won three in a row on the heels of a five-game losing streak.

In his fourth Triple-A start of the season, Brayan Bello went five innings and allowed three runs on five hits. Bello didn't walk anybody and struck out six. The right-hander threw 81 pitches and generated 12 whiffs.

Worcester pitching struck out 14 and walked only three.

The WooSox and Mets continue their six-game series at NBT Bank Stadium tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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