WooSox Game Information

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Today's WooSox Player Moves

Delete LHP Alec Gamboa recalled to Boston (Red Sox DFA Tommy Kahnle).

Delete LHP Jovani Moran injury rehab recall to Boston (Red Sox place Connelly Early on 15-day injured list).

Add C/1B Mickey Gasper following his option from Boston.

Add INF Brett Harris acquired from the Athletics (AAA-Sacramento) for Minor League RHP Ben Hansen.

Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

SS Vinny Capra

1B Mickey Gasper

C Jason Delay

LF Allan Castro

DH Andrew Knizner

RF Kristian Campbell

2B Tyler McDonough

3B Max Ferguson

RHP Brayan Bello

JULY 1st WORCESTER (2-5)/(38-40) at SYRACUSE (4-3)/(42-40) 6:35 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (0-0, 3.95) vs. Syracuse Mets LHP Zach Thornton (1-3, 4.80)

Hi July - The Worcester Red Sox - coming off an 11-13 month of June - begin July this evening when they play game two of their 6-game series against the Syracuse Mets at 6:35 pm at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY. The WooSox are slated to play just 24 games in July (12 on the road and 12 at home) thanks to seven scheduled off-days during the month - easily their most of any month all season. The Triple-A All-Star break from July 13-16 certainly helps. Tonight's Game 2 can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM.

Nice Opening Act - Allan Castro (5 RBI) and Mikey Romero (4 RBI) each hit a pair of homers and the WooSox collected a season-high 16 hits, cruising to a 15-5 win over the Mets in the series opener last night. It was Worcester's second win in a row following a 5-game losing streak to begin the 2nd half. Tonight the Sox go for three straight victories for the first time since they had a 5-game winning streak from June 4-9.

What's Ahead- The Sox and Mets play four more night games (all at 6:35 pm) - tonight through Saturday - and then conclude the series Sunday at 1:05 pm. Worcester returns to action at Polar Park in just less than a week next Tuesday night when they open a 6-game series vs. the Rochester Red Wings from July 7-12.

June Tune - The WooSox went 11-13 in June suffering their second straight losing month. The WooSox went 10-15 in May after a 17-12 mark in March/April. Worcester pitchers had a 4.65 ERA in June (109 ER in 211 IP) while batters hit .245 (197-for-805) with 26 HR. The Sox were out-scored by their opponents, 124-109 in June.

Final June Leaders - OF Allan Castro (.305 in 22 games) led the WooSox in batting in June followed closely by INF Mikey Romero (.300 in 19 games). Romero led the team in HR (5) while Castro led the club in RBI (14). Among regular pitchers, RHP Oswaldo Berrios was 2-1 with a 0.57 ERA in 7 games while RHP Wyatt Olds was 1-1 with a 0.93 ERA in 9 games in June.

2nd Half Adjustments - The WooSox have begun the 2nd half of their season with a 2-5 record. Before their victory on Sunday they had fallen a season-low 4-games under .500 with their 36-40 overall mark (now 38-40). It was Worcester's lowest point in more than 14 months since they were also 4-games below .500 on April 11, 2025 at 4-8. They have not been 5-games under .500 since August 16, 2024 (56-61).

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Hit in 4 straight (4-for-13) with 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, and 5 walks.

Vinny Capra Has hit in 15 of his last 19 games (24-for-80, .300) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 13 runs. Has a .312 batting average in 34 road games (39-for-125) with a team-high 19 RBI on road.

Allan Castro Has hit in 7 of his last 8 games (12-for-30, .400) with 2 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI. In his last 22 games is batting .333 (31-for-93).

Jason Delay Has hit in 7 of his last 9 games (10-for-33, .303) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 12 RBI.

Max Ferguson Hit in 4 straight (5-for-15) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI.

Mickey Gasper Not added back on WooSox roster yet as of early this afternoon. At time of his promotion to Boston on May 7 he had a 4-game hitting streak with the WooSox (7-for-17) with 3 HR, 6 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Andrew Knizner Hit in 4 straight (4-for-14) with 2 2B & 2 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Has hit in 6 of his last 9 games (8-for-29, .276) with 1 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI.

Mikey Romero In his last 19 games is hitting .300 (21-for-70) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR & 11 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 35 of his last 40 starts. Had 31 straight steals without being caught until 9th inning CS on June 24. Leads the league with 35 SB. Has been hit by pitch 18 times to lead the league. Those 18 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .293 batting average at home in 26 games (27-for-92) with 22 SB.

Osvaldo Berrios In his 6 relief appearances and 2 starts with WooSox - 15.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 13 SO.

Joe La Sorsa In 6 relief appearances with WooSox has not allowed a run - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO - with 1 save.

Wyatt Olds Last 12 relief appearances - 13 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 20 SO.

WooSox to Celebrate 4th of July at Polar Park

Even with the WooSox playing in Syracuse this Saturday on the 4th of July, Polar Park will still be the place to be when the WooSox are pleased to host their second ever "4th of July Family Fest" at Polar Park, starting at 4 p.m. A classic patriotic UniBank Fireworks display will cap the events that include a screening of the popular movie, Field of Dreams. Fans can enjoy a Sunset Catch on the Field and a host of other activities for kids and the whole family. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults when purchased in advance and are on sale now at polarpark.com/familyfest or the Polar Park Ticket Office located at 100 Madison Street. Children two and under are free.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games - including the next homestand from July 7-12 vs. Rochester - are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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