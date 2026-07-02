IronPigs and Red Wings Suspended on Wednesday, July 1st

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, New York - The Wednesday, July 1st game between Lehigh Valley IronPigs (3-4, 38-44) and the Rochester Red Wings (49-31, 4-3) at ESL Ballpark was suspended due to unplayable field conditions in the top of the fifth inning of play with the 'Pigs leading 2-0.

The game will be resumed on Thursday, July 2nd at 5:05 p.m. and played to completion with the regularly scheduled July 2nd game to follow approximately 30 minutes after and will now be a seven-inning game.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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