Stripers Claim Game Two of Series
Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - The Gwinnett Stripers raced to a 5-0 lead then held on in the ninth to defeat the first place Durham Bulls 5-1 on Wednesday night at the DBAP.
The Stripers (4-4) scored three times against Joe Boyle (L, 0-4) in the first inning, added a run in the third, then a homer from Luke Williams in the sixth for a 5-0 advantage.
The Bulls (6-2) were shutout into the ninth before Durham drew four walks, including a pass to Homer Bush to force in a run with two outs. Nick Madrigal popped out to close out the game.
Owen Murphy (W, 4-6) tossed six scoreless frames for Gwinnett, fanning seven and walking just one to earn the win.
Durham managed just two hits in the game, a single by Bush in the third and a double from Jake Cave in the fifth.
The third game of the series is slated for Thursday night at 6:45 PM ET with Michael Forret (0-1, 6.89) scheduled to oppose Garrett Baumann (1-0, 12.66).
Notes: Rays rehabbing OF Jake Fraley and IF Gavin Lux each received scheduled days off...
Hunter Bigge fanned the side in order in the seventh... In the ninth, RH Chase Solesky was hit in the leg on a two-out liner by Brett Wisely. The ball deflected to second baseman Nick Madrigal, who threw Wisely out to end the inning. Solesky walked off the field under his own power... In the bottom of the ninth, Stripers reliever Daysbel Hernandez issued a walk to Tatem Levins, then endured a 12-pitch at-bat to Logan Driscoll, who fouled off seven two-strike pitches, the last of which Hernandez indicated discomfort after the pitch. After a brief visit with his athletic trainer, manager and pitching coach, Hernandez left the game. Elieser Hernandez replaced Daysbel and ultimately walked Driscoll and then walked Jake Cave. Blake Sabol and Cooper Kinney both popped out before the walk to Bush forced in a run. Madrigal then floated out to end the game.
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