Jacksonville Wins Pitchers' Duel Behind Masterpiece from Garrett

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NASHVILLE - Braxton Garrett tossed 8.0 shutout innings on Wednesday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blanked the Nashville Sounds 1-0 from First Horizon Park.

Garrett (3-2) needed just 90 pitches to get through his 8.0 innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter and yielded three hits.

The lone run of the game came in the third. Nashville (47-36, 4-4) starter Gerson Garabito (2-3) yielded three consecutive two-out singles to Jared Serna, Andrew Pintar and Kemp Alderman, with the latter scoring a run to give Jacksonville (48-34, 6-2) a 1-0 lead.

The only times the Jumbo Shrimp advantage came in jeopardy was in the eighth and ninth innings. Luis Matos led off the eighth with a double before advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt. However, Garrett fanned each of the next two hitters to keep Jacksonville in front.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jett Williams and Luis Lara each singled before reliever Zach Pop walked Luke Adams to load the bases with no one out. A ground out to third forced out Williams at the plate. Pop then struck out Brock Wilken before getting Luis Matos to fly out to center to end the ballgame and pick up his fourth save.

Jacksonville and Nashville meet again in Thursday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Brandon White (3-3, 6.07 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Sounds RHP Tyson Hardin (3-1, 3.20 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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