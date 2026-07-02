Indians Strike First But Fall to Storm Chasers

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Termarr Johnson hit a leadoff home run and Jack Brannigan hit his first Triple-A home run in the ninth inning, but that was all the Indianapolis Indians mustered as they were defeated by the Omaha Storm Chasers, 4-2, on Wednesday night at Werner Park.

The Indians (4-4, 35-48) struck on the third pitch of the game as Johnson launched his fifth homer of the season 411 feet into deep right center field. Omaha (4-4, 37-45) quickly answered back as Abraham Toro homered in the bottom of the first to knot the score.

A three-run fourth frame from the Storm Chasers put the game away, capped by a two-run long ball from Luca Tresh. Jack Brannigan left the yard with the Indians down to their final strike.

Connor Wietgrefe (L, 0-2) worked 6.0 frames for Indy, allowing all four Omaha runs. Ethan Bosacker allowed just one run across 4.0 innings for the Storm Chasers and Oscar Rayo (W, 1-0) followed with 3.0 shutout stanzas. Eli Morgan (S, 3) recorded the final three outs.

Indy and Omaha continue the six-game series on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET. RHP Noah Davis (1-7, 4.67) will take the mound for the Indians, and he will be opposed by Storm Chasers RHP Mitch Spence (1-4, 6.47).







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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