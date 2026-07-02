Indians Strike First But Fall to Storm Chasers
Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - Termarr Johnson hit a leadoff home run and Jack Brannigan hit his first Triple-A home run in the ninth inning, but that was all the Indianapolis Indians mustered as they were defeated by the Omaha Storm Chasers, 4-2, on Wednesday night at Werner Park.
The Indians (4-4, 35-48) struck on the third pitch of the game as Johnson launched his fifth homer of the season 411 feet into deep right center field. Omaha (4-4, 37-45) quickly answered back as Abraham Toro homered in the bottom of the first to knot the score.
A three-run fourth frame from the Storm Chasers put the game away, capped by a two-run long ball from Luca Tresh. Jack Brannigan left the yard with the Indians down to their final strike.
Connor Wietgrefe (L, 0-2) worked 6.0 frames for Indy, allowing all four Omaha runs. Ethan Bosacker allowed just one run across 4.0 innings for the Storm Chasers and Oscar Rayo (W, 1-0) followed with 3.0 shutout stanzas. Eli Morgan (S, 3) recorded the final three outs.
Indy and Omaha continue the six-game series on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET. RHP Noah Davis (1-7, 4.67) will take the mound for the Indians, and he will be opposed by Storm Chasers RHP Mitch Spence (1-4, 6.47).
International League Stories from July 1, 2026
- Morissette's Two Blasts Not Enough in Saints 3-2 Loss to Bisons - St. Paul Saints
- Mendoza's Late Offense Lifts Bisons to Win over Saints - Buffalo Bisons
- Hot Chickens Blanked for Fourth Time this Season in Loss to Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Storm Chasers Shut Down Indians for 4-2 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Strike First But Fall to Storm Chasers - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Claim Game Two of Series - Durham Bulls
- Luciano Knocks Two in Setback - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hens Take Game Two in Series vs. Cubs, 7-4 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Through Sun and Rain, Mets Fall Short to Worcester 6-5 Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Castro's Go-Ahead Single Lifts WooSox over Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- Offense Bursts For First Road Trip Win in Second Half - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Wins Pitchers' Duel Behind Masterpiece from Garrett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Things Don't Go as Planned But Clippers Beat Bats - Columbus Clippers
- Iowa Falls to Toledo 7-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Defeated 5-4 in Columbus - Louisville Bats
- Murphy Mows Through Durham Lineup as Stripers Win 5-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings, IronPigs Game Suspended Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs and Red Wings Suspended on Wednesday, July 1st - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Charlotte Knights Charities Golf Tournament Raises over $41,000 - Charlotte Knights
- July 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Schedule Updates for Select 2026 Nashville Sounds Games - Nashville Sounds
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - July 1, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 1 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Milbrandt to Represent Jumbo Shrimp, Marlins at All-Star Futures Game - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Kaelen Culpepper Selected to MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 12 in Philadelphia - St. Paul Saints
- Lombard Jr. and Lagrange Selected for All-Star Futures Game - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Velazquez to Represent Columbus at MLB Futures Game - Columbus Clippers
- MLB and NBC Sports Present Road to the Show, New Five-Part Docuseries - IL
- Romero, Castro Each Homer Twice in Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Indians Dissipate Storm Chasers in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- HOMESTAND Preview: Indianapolis Indians, June 30 - July 5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Fall 12-5 to Indians in Series Opener - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.