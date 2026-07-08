Barstad's Blast Lifts Indians over Mud Hens in Series Opener
Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Cameron Barstad, who was today signed by Pittsburgh to a minor league contract, hit a three-run go-ahead home run in the fifth inning as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Toledo Mud Hens, 9-3, on Tuesday night at Victory Field.
With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth frame, Jesus Castillo singled with one out and Nick Cimillo drew a walk, setting up Barstad for a 401-foot bomb to give the Indians (8-5, 39-49) a lead they did not relinquish.
In his homecoming to Indianapolis, Tigers top prospect Max Clark led off the game with a home run to give Toledo (8-5, 42-45) an instant advantage. Indy rallied for a run in the bottom half of the first on two hits and an RBI groundout from Castillo. The game then remained scoreless until Barstad left the yard.
Gage Workman hit a solo shot for the Mud Hens in the sixth to cut the deficit, 4-2, before the Indians punched back on an RBI groundout from Jhostynxon Garcia in the bottom of the stanza. Termarr Johnson singled home two runs in the seventh and Garcia brought P.J. Hilson to the plate later in the inning for a 9-2 lead. Toledo added one run in the ninth inning to conclude the scoring.
Connor Wietgrefe (W, 1-2) allowed just the leadoff homer across 5.0 innings, picking up his first Triple-A win. Sawyer Gipson-Long allowed one run across 3.2 innings for the Mud Hens, with Brenan Hanifee (L, 2-3) allowing the next three scores.
The Indians and Mud Hens continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Noah Davis (1-7, 4.55) takes the mound for Indianapolis and RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (3-6, 7.41) will toe the rubber for Toledo.
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