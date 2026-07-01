Velazquez to Represent Columbus at MLB Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Rosters for the 2026 All-Star Futures Game were announced earlier today on MLB Network, and the Columbus Clippers will once again be represented in the nationally televised event. First baseman/outfielder Ralphy Velazquez has been named to the American League Futures roster during his first season at the Triple-A level for Columbus.

Additionally, former Clippers catcher Cooper Ingle was also named to the American League Futures roster, but will not participate due to his recent promotion to the Cleveland Guardians.

Ralphy Velazquez, 21, was selected by Cleveland in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Huntington Beach High School in California. In just his third full season of professional baseball, he was promoted to the Clippers in mid-May. Velazquez is currently hitting .273 with seven doubles, two homers, and 10 RBI. He provided the walk-off winning hit in last night's come-from-behind victory over Louisville.

MLB.com rates Velazquez as the #1 prospect in the Cleveland Guardians organization, and among the top 40 in all of baseball. He participated in the 2024 MLB Futures Game as a 19-year-old, going 0-for-1 with a walk.

Cooper Ingle, 24, made his Major League debut for the Guardians on June 26. He was selected by Cleveland in the 4th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Clemson University. In 79 games as a member of the Clippers the past two seasons, Ingle hit .260 with 13 home runs, 47 RBI, and 46 runs scored.

The 27th edition of the MLB All-Star Futures Game will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Futures Game will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and in the MLB App.

The Columbus Clippers are home this week facing the Louisville Bats, top minor league affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. This special week includes an opportunity for fans to watch Friday night's game before walking to nearby viewing locations for Red, White, & Boom, as well as Saturday's Huntington Park Anniversary Fireworks show, which promises to be the best of the season. Tickets and more information are available at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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