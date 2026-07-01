Romero, Castro Each Homer Twice in Win

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester, MA - Worcester Red Sox DH Jason Delay delivered a clutch, 2-out, 2-run single in the bottom of the 6th inning to snap a tie and give the WooSox a 3-1 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday afternoon before 7,610 fans at Polar Park. The victory salvaged the finale of the 6-game series and snapped Worcester's 5-game losing streak. It was also Worcester's first win of the 2nd half (1-5) and improved their overall record to 37-40.

Toledo had won the first five games of the series, but Worcester's well-played and well-pitched victory on Sunday enabled them to avoid being swept in a 6-game series for only the second time in their history.

SS Vinny Capra got the WooSox going by ripping a line drive solo HR (#6) onto the left field berm with one out in the bottom of the 1st inning. It marked the third consecutive game that the Sox hit a homer the first time through the lineup and it was the 60th run scored by the WooSox in the 1st inning this season - their highest total in any particular inning this season.

The lead was short-lived, however, as the Mud Hens tied the game off WooSox starter Patrick Sandoval in the 2nd inning thanks to consecutive singles by Eduardo Valencia and Brett Callahan followed by a DP grounder. From that point it was a pitcher's duel as the teams combined for only 4 baserunners total until the decisive Sox 6th inning.

Sandoval, who is getting closer to making his Boston debut and pitching in the Major Leagues for the first time since June of 2024, made his 6th rehab start (Tommy John surgery) for the WooSox. The 29-year old southpaw went a season-high 4-innings allowing 3 hits and just the 1 run with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts on 60 pitches (40 for strikes).

Another lefty Red Sox rehabber, Jovani Moran (left elbow inflammation) followed Sandoval and was impressive as well tossing 2 perfect innings with 2 strikeouts, throwing 11 of his 14 pitches for strikes. Moran (1-0) got credit for the victory.

Alec Gamboa kept the Hens off the board in the 7th & 8th innings with 3 strikeouts and Joe La Sorsa earned his 1st save escaping trouble in the 9th thanks to a nifty game-ending double play turned by 3B Mikey Romero. WooSox relievers faced just 17 batters to record the final 15 outs of the game.

The winning rally for Worcester began with one out singles from Braiden Ward and Capra (his second hit). Both runners advanced on a groundout by Romero setting up Delay (2 hits) who smashed a comebacker that struck Toledo reliever Ricky Vanasco in the foot and ricocheted into rightfield scoring both Ward and Capra and giving Worcester a 3-1 lead.

The WooSox - who spent 14 days on the road during the middle of June (June 8-21) - head right back out on the road on Monday afternoon, during their scheduled off-day, when they travel to Central, NY in advance of facing the Syracuse Mets for a 6-game series starting this coming Tuesday through next Sunday.

Worcester will close out the month of June on Tuesday with Game 1 of the series at 6:35 pm at NBT Bank Stadium. Starters for both the Sox and the Mets have not yet been announced. The game can be heard on NASH 98.9 and The Pike 100.1 FM with Jim Cain and Alex Jensen on the call.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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