Storm Chasers Fall 12-5 to Indians in Series Opener

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (3-4/36-45) scored 4 runs in the 2nd inning, but couldn't come up with the victory, falling 12-5 to the Indianapolis Indians (4-3/35-47) on Tuesday night. Helcris Olivárez fired 2.0 hitless innings of relief while Rudy Martin Jr. went 3-for-5 from the plate, but it wasn't enough to power a Storm Chasers comeback.

Indianapolis opened the scoring in the top of the 1st inning with an RBI double off Omaha starter Henry Williams, taking a 1-0 lead. The Indians then added 4 runs in the top of the 2nd inning on a bases-loaded walk and 3-run double off Williams before he finished the frame with Omaha down 5-0.

The Storm Chasers responded with 4 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning, starting with a 2-run single from Andrew Velazquez. Martin followed with an RBI single, then Brett Squires made it a 5-4 game with a sacrifice fly.

Olivárez then took over for Williams to begin the 3rd inning and worked back-to-back scoreless frames, striking out 3 and not allowing a hit.

In the bottom of the 4th inning, Omaha tied the game 5-5 when Abraham Toro hit a sacrifice fly to plate Martin, but the Indians put up 3 runs off Andrew Pérez (2-5) in the top of the 5th inning on an RBI double and a pair of RBI singles to give them an 8-5 lead.

Pérez subsequently fired a scoreless 6th inning, and Dan Altavilla kept the Indians off the board in the 7th, sitting down all 3 batters he faced in the frame.

Omaha turned back to Altavilla in the 8th inning, but he allowed an RBI single and 3-run home run to extend Indianapolis' lead to 12-5.

Anthony Gose struck out 2 in a scoreless top of the 9th inning, but Omaha couldn't score anymore runs in the bottom half, finishing the 12-5 loss.

The Storm Chasers will host the Indians for Game 2 of the series at Werner Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M. CT and Randy Dobnak is scheduled to start for Omaha.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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