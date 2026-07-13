Balanced Attack Leads Storm Chasers Past Bats 7-2

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







LOUISVILLE, KEN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (7-11/40-52) claimed the series finale against the Louisville Bats (8-9/47-43) on Sunday afternoon 7-2 behind an all-around performance. Mitch Spence (2-4) earned the win with 5.2 strong innings while Brett Squires had 3 of Omaha's 14 hits in the 5-run victory.

The Storm Chasers opened the scoring in the top of the 2nd inning when Drew Waters hit an RBI double to give Omaha a 1-0 lead.

The Bats tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the 3rd inning when Spence surrendered an RBI, but Omaha rallied for 3 runs in the top of the 4th inning on Andrew Velazquez's sacrifice fly and Matthew Lugo's two-run double to make it 4-1 Storm Chasers.

Spence then fired a perfect bottom of the 4th inning and Gavin Cross extended Omaha's lead to 5-1 in the top of the 5th inning with an RBI single.

Omaha went back to Spence for the bottom of the 5th inning, and he worked another scoreless frame, but came out of the game in the bottom of the 6th inning after putting runners on the corners with 2 outs. Spence ended the game going 5.2 innings while striking out 5 and allowing just 5 hits and 1 run. Oscar Rayo took the mound in place of Spence and retired the only batter he saw to finish the frame scoreless.

Vince Velasquez made his Storm Chasers debut to begin the bottom of the 7th inning, but allowed an RBI single to cut Omaha's lead to 5-2.

Velasquez returned for the bottom of the 8th, and worked a scoreless frame before Brandon Drury gave the Storm Chasers insurance with a two-run double to extend the lead to 7-2 in the top of the 9th inning.

Omaha turned to Justin Topa for the bottom of the 9th inning, and despite loading the bases, he ended the inning scoreless to finish the game.

The Storm Chasers take the next 4 days off as part of the All-Star Break, but will return to action at Werner Park on Friday to take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for a 3-game series, with first pitch of the series opener set for 7:05 P.M. CT.







International League Stories from July 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.