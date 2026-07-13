Connor Wietgrefe Hurls a One-Hitter in Indians Victory

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians won their second straight series in a row thanks to a brilliant performance from the young southpaw Connor Wietgrefe, who blanked the Toledo Mud Hens for a 5-0 win at Victory Field on Sunday afternoon.

Wietgrefe (W, 2-2), in his fourth Triple-A start, stole the spotlight in the series finale. Wietgrefe mowed down the Mud Hens (10-8, 44-48) batters, punching out six, walking none and throwing a career-high eight innings.

Nick Cimillo kickstarted the four-run second inning for the Indians (11-7, 42-51) with a sharp RBI single to left field. With two on and two out, P.J. Hilson connected on a fastball from Sawyer Gipson-Long (L, 2-4) and sent it 378 feet to left field for his first Triple-A home run, a three-run dinger.

In the third inning, Joshua Palacios rocketed a ball through the first baseman's legs and to the right field corner, bouncing off the wall. Palacios jogged into third base on the error and plated Jhostynxon Garcia who hustled from first, extending the lead, 5-0.

Landon Tompkins sealed the victory for the Indians with a scoreless ninth inning, shutting the door on a successful Triple-A debut and Indianapolis' 4-2 series win.

The Indians will head on a four-day break and resume the 2026 season on Friday, July 17 at the Columbus Clippers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET. No starting pitchers have been named at this time.







International League Stories from July 12, 2026

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