Storm Chasers Fall to Bats 11-7
Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
LOUISVILLE, KEN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (5-10/38-51) had 14 hits but fell 11-7 to the Louisville Bats (7-7/46-41) on Thursday night. Brett Squires hit a home run as he and 4 other Storm Chasers collected multiple hits in the game, but the Bats scored in all but 2 innings to take down the visitors.
Louisville opened the scoring in the bottom of the 1st inning with a sacrifice fly off Omaha starter Ryan Ramsey, giving the Bats a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Louisville added another run on an RBI off Ramsey before scoring again on a 2-run double in the bottom of the 3rd inning and extending the lead to 4-0.
The Storm Chasers responded with a 3-run home run from Squires in the top of the 4th inning, followed by a 2-run single from Andrew Velazquez to put Omaha in front 5-4.
Oscar Rayo (1-1) took over for Ramsey with one on and one out in the bottom of the 4th inning, but he allowed the inherited runner to score on an RBI double, tying the game 5-5.
Rayo returned for the bottom of the 5th inning, but allowed 3 runs on an RBI groundout, bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, and sacrifice fly to give Louisville an 8-5 lead.
Omaha went back to Rayo in the bottom of the 6th inning, and he worked a scoreless frame before Andrew Pérez struck out 2 in a 1-2-3 bottom of the 7th inning.
Elih Marrero hit an RBI single in the top of the 8th inning, but the Chasers stranded the bases loaded down 8-6.
In the bottom of the 8th inning, Pérez gave up a trio of RBI singles to increase the Bats' lead to 11-6, and while Brandon Drury hit an RBI single in the top of the 9th, the Storm Chasers couldn't come back, falling 11-7.
The Storm Chasers will return to Louisville Slugger Field for Game 3 of the series on Friday evening. First pitch is set for 6:15 P.M. CT and Omaha is scheduled to start Bailey Falter.
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