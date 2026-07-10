Bats Offense Erupts Again in 11-7 Win

Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats scored in each of the first five innings, overcoming a five-run fourth from the Omaha Storm Chasers for an 11-7 win on Thursday night.

With the win, the Bats extended their winning streak to three games and have now won 10 of 12 matchups against the Storm Chasers this season, with three games remaining this week.

Louisville opened the scoring in the first when Francisco Urbaez led off with a double and came around to to score on a Will Benson sacrifice fly. Urbaez drove in the second run with a fielder's choice ground out in the second, and a Garrett Hampson two-run double doubled the lead to 4-0 after three.

Omaha stormed back in the fourth, taking the lead with five runs against Bats starter Jose Acuna. The visitors' lead didn't last long, as Ke'Bryan Hayes tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

In relief of Acuna, Sam Benschoter was strong to keep the game close, keeping Omaha off the board for two scoreless innings. The Bats would give Benschoter the lead in the bottom of the fifth, first on a fielder's choice ground out from Sam Haggerty with the bases loaded to score Austin Hendrick. A couple batters later, Hector Rodriguez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score another run, and Ke'Bryan Hayes capped the inning's scoring with a sacrifice fly.

After Benschoter tossed a scoreless sixth, Zach Maxwell did the same in the seventh before an unearned run made it an 8-6 game in the eighth before Luis Mey escaped a jam to strand the bases loaded with the Bats up a pair.

The Bats got the run back and more to put the game out of reach for good in the bottom of the eighth. Michael Chavis, Dayne Leonard, and Haggerty each added an RBI single to make it 11-6.

In the ninth, Mey and Trevor Kuncl combined to pitch the final inning and wrap up the win.

All nine Bats starters reached with either a hit, a walk, or a hit-by-pitch. Leonard went 3-for-5, his first Triple-A three-hit game. Hendrick scored three runs while Hampson and Hayes each added two hits and two RBI in the victory.

Next Game: Friday, July 10, 7:15 p.m. E.T. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (5-7, 4.94) vs. Storm Chasers LHP Bailey Falter (2-1, 4.03)

Promos: Friday's Game is Surviving Island Humidity Night, as the Bats will be playing as the

Louisville Humidity for the second time. Survivor legend Rupert Boneham will be on hand for a meet and greet to sign autographs and take photos with fans throughout the night.







International League Stories from July 9, 2026

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