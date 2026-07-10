Clifford Hits Homers in Back-To-Back Games, Tides Walk It off over Mets on Thursday

Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets first baseman Ryan Clifford

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets first baseman Ryan Clifford(Syracuse Mets)

Norfolk, VA - Ryan Clifford's game-tying home run in the eighth inning forced extra innings, but the Norfolk Tides walked off the Syracuse Mets, 5-4, in 10 innings on Thursday night at Harbor Park.

Syracuse (7-8, 45-45) struck first in the opening inning. Nick Morabito and MJ Melendez each worked walks before Clifford lined a two-run double to right field, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead.

Norfolk (4-10, 32-57) answered in the second when José Barrero hit a solo home run to left field, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Tides took the lead in the third. Johnathan Rodríguez drew a walk and Heston Kjerstad singled before Christian Encarnacion-Strand launched a three-run home run to left field, putting Norfolk in front, 4-2.

The Mets threatened in the fifth, putting runners on second and third with one out, but were unable to bring either runner home.

Syracuse trimmed the deficit in the seventh. Cristian Pache singled, Vidal Bruján followed with a base hit, and Jihwan Bae was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Morabito then lifted a soft single to left field, scoring Pache to make it 4-3. Bruján was thrown out at the plate attempting to score the tying run, ending the rally.

Clifford pulled the Mets even in the eighth, crushing a solo home run to center field, his 16th of the season, tying the game at 4-4.

Neither team scored in the ninth. In the 10th, Syracuse was unable to capitalize with the automatic runner after Christian Arroyo's sacrifice bunt moved Melendez to third before Clifford reached on a fielder's choice that resulted in Melendez being thrown out at the plate.

Norfolk ended the game in the bottom of the 10th. With Enrique Bradfield Jr. serving as the automatic runner, Luis Vázquez lined a walk-off single to right field to score the winning run and give the Tides a 5-4 victory.

On the mound, Jonah Tong struck out eight over five innings while allowing four runs on four hits including two home runs. Ofreidy Gómez, Jefry Yan, Nate Lavender, and Matt Turner combined to keep Syracuse in the game after Tong's departure. Turner was charged with the loss after allowing the game-ending hit in the 10th.

Clifford finished 2-for-5 with a two-run double, a solo home run, and two RBIs. Morabito reached base three times and drove in Syracuse's seventh-inning run, extending his on-base streak to 24 games.

Syracuse continues its series in Norfolk on Friday. Right-hander Jack Wenninger is slated to start against right-hander Trace Bright. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from July 9, 2026

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