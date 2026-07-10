Bulls Complete Comeback, Jacksonville Wears One-Run Loss
Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A three-run eighth inning lifted the Durham Bulls over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-5 at VyStar Ballpark Thursday night in front of a healthy crowd of 6,302.
Durham's (38-50, 11-3) comeback began against Jacksonville (50-38, 8-7) hurler Karson Milbrandt (L, 0-2) in the top of the seventh inning with a leadoff triple for Logan Davidson, who scored one batter later on a Homer Bush Jr. single to cut the Jumbo Shrimp's advantage to 5-3.
The first four batters reached to begin the eighth for the Bulls and three would circle the bases to flip the scoreboard. Jake Cave began the inning with a walk. Logan Driscoll doubled to place two runners in scoring position for Blake Sabol, who singled to right-center plating a pair and tying the game at five. A base hit for Davidson set up Bush Jr.'s sacrifice bunt to plate Sabol and put the Bulls on top for good, 6-5.
Durham wasted no time against Jacksonville starting pitcher Brandon White with a two-run top of the first. Oliver Dunn (15) led off the game with a solo shot and four subsequent walks brought around Durham's second run.
Jacksonville rallied for four runs in the top of the second to take their first lead of the night. Agustín Ramírez led off the inning with an opposite field single. Three consecutive walks followed to force in Ramírez and cut the deficit to 2-1. A sacrifice fly from Matthew Etzel plated Jacob Berry to tie the game. Kemp Alderman grounded to second to score Ethan O'Donnell, vaulting Jacksonville in front. Jared Serna capped off the inning by scoring from third on a wild pitch to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 4-2.
A trio of hits in the fifth inning added a run to Jacksonville's ledger. With one out, Graham Pauley singled, Connor Norby doubled, and Pauley scored on a Ramírez base hit to increase the lead to 5-2.
Alex Cook (W, 1-2) tossed a scoreless seventh inning for Durham to earn the win. Cam Hill (SV, 4) locked down the Bulls win with a two-inning save.
The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m. with Jacksonville southpaw Patrick Monteverde (2-2, 5.20) scheduled to start on the mound opposite Durham right-hander Ty Johnson (4-1, 2.74).
Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and fans can enjoy Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Florida Department of Health, as well as Friday Night Lites Happy Hour, presented by Miller Lite, with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave (runs from gates open - 7:30 p.m.). On a Red Shirt Friday fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office.The Jumbo Shrimp will also celebrate Rock Hall Night, honoring those who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year!
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