Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 9 at Worcester

Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (6-8, 51-36) vs. Worcester Red Sox (7-7, 43-42)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Jackson Kent (5-2, 4.26) vs. RHP Osvaldo Berrios (2-1, 2.08)

DOUBLE THE PAIN: Despite a pair of home runs from DH YOHANDY MORALES in game one, the Rochester Red Wings were unable to pick up a win in either half of Wednesday evening's doubleheader with the Worcester Red Sox...a late grand-slam aided the Red Sox in a 5-4 game one win, while they kept the Red Wings at bay in the next battle with just three hits allowed in a 10-2 victory...Rochester is now 0-3-3 (win-loss-split) in doubleheaders this season...looking to bounce back into the win column in game three of their series tonight, the Red Wings will send LHP JACKSON KENT to the mound against WooSox right-hander Osvaldo Berrios.

IN COMPLETE KENT-ROL: Taking the ball for the Red Wings on what is supposed to be a cloud-covered Thursday night is California-born southpaw JACKSON KENT ...he picked up his fifth win with Rochester his last time out on 7/3 vs. LHV, pulling him into a four-way tie for the team-lead in just eight starts...Kent allowed one earned on five hits in 5.0 innings of work against the IronPigs, while striking out four and walking a pair...the 2024 fourth-round pick out of Arizona has made two starts against the WooSox this season (5/23, 6/10), going a combined 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA (1 ER/11.0 IP) while adding 11 strikeouts to just two walks (5.50 K/BB), a 0.64 WHIP, 4.09 H/9 and a .132 BAA...across his first 15 starts of the season with Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg, he leads all Nationals Minor League pitchers (min. 60.0 IP) with a 1.05 WHIP and .206 BAA, ranks second with a 3.41 ERA (26 ER/68.2 IP), fourth with 80 strikeouts and 10th with 68.2 innings pitched...

On the road across both levels this season, Kent ranks second in Minor League Baseball (min. 30.0 IP away from home) with a 1.11 ERA (4 ER/32.1 IP), ninth with a 0.84 WHIP, and 13th with a .161 BAA.

(YO)HAN SOLO SHOTS: DH YOHANDY MORALES launched two home runs for the fourth time of his professional career in game one yesterday, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBI, a walk, and a pair of runs scored...he is now one of three players in the International League with 20 home runs this season, behind only Louisville OF Hector Rodríguez (23) and Memphis OF Joshua Báez (28)...he now also ranks third in the IL in RBI (60) and total bases (167), sixth in OPS (.924) and total hits (T-6th, 92), seventh in XBH (35), and ninth in SLG (.551)...additionally, he became the 10th right-handed Red Wing in the 21st century to hit the 20-homer milestone...Morales and ANDREW PINCKNEY (20 in 2025) are the first pair of RHH to hit that mark in back-to-back seasons since Michael Restovich (20) and Kevin West (20) in 2004 and 2005, respectively...

All four of YoYo's career multi-homer games have been with the Red Wings.

July 8th is the earliest a Red Wing has hit their 20th home run of the season since Chris Colabello in 2013 (6/28).

ADAMS FAMILY: Responsible for one of the Red Wings two multi-hit performances in game one of yesterday's twin bill was C RILEY ADAMS ...the backstop went 2-for-3 at the late, launching his sixth homer of the season and 47th of his MiLB career in the sixth, while adding an earlier single in the fourth and a single in the second...over his last nine games dating back to 6/19, the former Toronto Blue Jay is slashing .348/.500/.652 with two homers, a double, six walks and 10 runs scored...across 30 career games played against the WooSox since making his Triple-A debut with Buffalo in 2021, Adams is hitting .292 (31-for-106) with 16 XBH (11 HR, 3B, 4 2B), 22 RBI and a 1.040 OPS...11 homers are the most he has hit against a single opponent in his professional career, and is T-2nd with Andres Chaparro for the most by any opponent against Worcester since they moved from Pawtucket in 2021, trailing only Travis Blankenhorn (12)...

Adams' homer last night marked his first away from home since 8/22/2025 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia (with WSH) and his first at the Triple-A level since 9/11/2024 at IND.

WHERE THERE'S A WILL(IAMS), THERE'S A WAY: Rehabbing Nationals RHP TREVOR WILLIAMS got the start in the front half of Thursday's twin bill, and tossed 2.2 scoreless innings on a pair of his while striking out two and walking none...he now boasts a career Triple-A ERA of 2.42 (40 ER/149.0 IP) since making his debut with the now-defunct New Orleans Zephyrs of the Pacific Coast League in 2015, 14th-lowest of any Triple-A pitcher with at least 140.0 IP in the Statcast Era (since 2015).

THIS HOUSE HAS POWER: 3B BRADY HOUSE went 1-for-3 in yesterday's game two loss, launching his fifth homer of the season since joining the Red Wings on 5/19...across the 16 games outside of ESL Ballpark this season, House is batting .329 (24-for-73) with an on-base percentage of .364 while slugging .438, and an OPS of .802...among all players in the International League with at least 20 at-bats at Polar Park in 2026, the third baseman ranks 8th in batting average (.318, 7-for-22)...he is now just one homer shy of 20 as a Red Wing since his debut with the team in 2024.







International League Stories from July 9, 2026

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