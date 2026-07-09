Clippers Score Touchdown in 4th to Cruise Past Pigs

Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Columbus Clippers put up a 7-spot in the 4th inning on their way to cooking the IronPigs on Wednesday, 8-5. The three-homer inning left little doubt the Clippers would be evening the series in Lehigh Valley at a game apiece.

Six of the seven runs scored during the rally came courtesy of the long ball. First it was C.J. Kayfus getting the Clippers on the board with a home run to center field. One batter later, Kody Huff crushed a two-run bomb which gave Columbus a 3-2 lead. The big blow was provided by Ralphy Velazquez who launched a three-run home run to right field that put the game out of reach.

Right-hander Yorman Gomez struck out seven Pigs over the game's first 4.1 innings. Will Dion (5-0) earned the victory with 1.1 innings of one-run baseball pitched, and Jack Leftwich picked up his third save with three strikeouts over the final 1.2 frames.

The win puts the Clippers at 49-39 for the season, while the IronPigs drop to 42-47.

Columbus returns home following the MLB All-Star Break for a weekend series against Indianapolis from July 17-19 at Huntington Park. The abbreviated homestand includes a Travis Bazzana Clippers bobblehead giveaway. Get Clippers tickets with lower online fees than ever at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 9, 2026

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