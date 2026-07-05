Petey Comes out Swinging as Clippers Win Again

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - On a pleasant Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park, the Columbus Clippers coasted to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Louisville Bats.

Leadoff hitter Petey Halpin set the tone in the 1st inning when he launched a 388-foot bomb off the videoboard in right-center field. He added a three-run triple in the 3rd inning that was part of a five-run Clippers rally. The game was never close after that.

Left-hander Logan Allen (4-2) looked sharp over 6.0 innings, surrendering two runs on just three hits with four strikeouts. Relievers Jack Leftwich, Will Dion, and Daniel Espino combined for 3.0 scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed.

The win puts the Clippers at 48-38 for the season, while the Bats leave town with an overall record of 43-41.

The Clippers hit the road next week for a series in Allentown, Pennsylvania against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Columbus returns home following the MLB All-Star Break for a weekend series against Indianapolis from July 17-19 at Huntington Park. The abbreviated homestand includes a Travis Bazzana Clippers bobblehead giveaway. Get Clippers tickets with lower online fees than ever at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 5, 2026

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