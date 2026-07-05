'Pigs Rally to Earn Series Win in Rochester

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (6-6, 41-46) rallied late to snatch a series victory over the Rochester Red Wings (51-34, 6-6) with a 5-3 win on Sunday afternoon at ESL Ballpark.

The 'Pigs struck first with two in the second inning as a Steward Berroa RBI fielder's choice and René Pinto sacrifice fly scored the first runs of the game.

Abimelec Ortiz swatted a solo homer in the third to get Rochester on the board before a Jey Wiemer RBI single and Trey Lipscomb sacrifice fly plated a pair in the fourth to give the Red Wings the lead.

The game stayed at 3-2 until a Felix Reyes RBI single in the eighth knotted things back up.

After loading the bases to start the frame, Robert Moore provided the finishing blow, scoring a two-run single down the rightfield line to put the 'Pigs ahead for good, 5-3.

Max Lazar (S, 2) fired a perfect ninth, bookended by punchouts to seal the victory. Tucker Davidson (W, 5-3) got his second win of the week, preceding Lazar with two scoreless frames, striking out three.

Gus Varland (L, 0-1) allowed both runs in the ninth for Rochester, recording two outs.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs return to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, July 7th to take on the Columbus Clippers. First pitch is slated for 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 5, 2026

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