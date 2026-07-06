Bisons' Hot First Inning Propels Team to Victory over St. Paul

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







SAINT PAUL, MN - The Buffalo Bisons picked up three runs on three hits in the top of the first inning, paving the way to an 8-3 win over the St. Paul Saints on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field.

Eloy Jiménez led the Bisons with a multi-hit game, going three-for-five at the plate. Jiménez hit an RBI single in the first, singled in the seventh and hit an RBI-double in the ninth. He also scored two runs, as well.

Jay Harry got the scoring started for Buffalo in the first. He blasted a solo shot to right field on a one-and-two count. Jiménez then singled to left field, driving in Josh Kasevich from second base to give the Bisons a 2-0 lead. Ward went on to single to left field as well, scoring Charles McAdoo from second.

The Bisons would stay hot offensively to start the second inning. On a one-and-two count, McAdoo crushed a two-run homer to right field, giving Buffalo a 5-0 advantage.

St. Paul tallied its first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Ben Ross hit a sac-fly to center field, allowing Orlando Arcia to cross home plate.

Walker Jenkins helped the Saints cut into the Bisons' lead in the sixth inning. Jenkins drilled a single to right field to score Noah Cardenas, trimming the deficit to three runs.

Buffalo responded in the seventh. Ward singled to right field to drive in Jiménez.

Jiménez continued to stay hot in the ninth inning. On a zero-and-two count, he doubled to left-center field, driving in McAdoo from first base. Ward then hit a sac-fly to left field, allowing Jiménez to cross home plate and give the Bisons a comfortable 8-2 lead.

However, the Saints would sneak away with just one more run in the bottom half of the inning. Matt Wallner blasted a solo shot to right field to only give Buffalo an 8-3 advantage.

The Bisons and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. pitch on Saturday at Sahlen Field. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from July 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.