Stripers' Sunday Game at Durham Postponed by Inclement Weather

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







DURHAM, North Carolina - Tonight's game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park has been postponed by inclement weather.

No details have yet been announced on the make-up date. The two clubs meet again for a six-game series in Durham from July 28-August 2.

Next Game (Tuesday, July 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 6:3 5 p .m. ET a t Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p .m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network (airing on tape delay on July 8 at 4:00 p.m.) and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from July 5, 2026

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