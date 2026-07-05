Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 5 vs. Lehigh Valley

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-6, 40-46) vs. Rochester Red Wings (6-5, 51-33)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Drake Fellows (0-1, 4.82) vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (5-3, 4.16)

LET FREEDOM WING: After staying alive in the series with an 11-5 victory Friday, the Rochester Red Wings made it two-in-a-row on Independence Day, taking home a low-scoring 2-1 victory in walk-off fashion against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs...LF ANDREW PINCKNEY notched the game-winning hit, a base hit up the middle that scored DH YOHANDY MORALES ...five Red Wings pitchers combined to hold the IronPigs to just one run on six hits, led by 5.0 one-hit frames from starting pitcher RHP LUIS PERALES ...looking for a series split in the finale this afternoon, the Red Wings will send RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN to the mound against IronPigs RHP Drake Fellows...

Rochester now has five walkoff victories this season, bringing their total to 44 since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021.

PLAY LIKE A CHAMP: RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will take the ball for the second time this week in the finale this afternoon, in what will be his 12th start (16th app.) of 2026...in the series opener Tuesday night, the California native took his third loss of the season after allowing three earned on seven hits in 2.1 innings of relief, without a strikeout or a walk...he still ranks second among all qualified pitchers with a 1.12 WHIP this season, is T-7th with a .251 BAA, and comes in eighth with a 4.16 ERA (33 ER/71.1 IP)...looking ahead to this afternoon's finale, Champlain is 3-0 with a 2.31 ERA (10 ER/39.0 IP) with a 1.21 WHIP and .214 BAA across seven career Sunday starts at the Triple-A level...

Champlain is the first Red Wing to work longer than 2.0 innings without logging a strikeout or a walk since Luis Reyes on 7/24/2024, also vs. LHV.

RED, WHITE & LUIS: RHP LUIS PERALES fired 5.0 scoreless innings last night, allowing just one hit while striking out a season-high seven batters and walking two...he accounted for seven of Rochester's 12 strikeouts in the victory...Perales has excelled against Lehigh Valley this season, going 3-1 with a 0.43 ERA (1 ER/21.0 IP) while holding the IronPigs to a .114 batting average and recording 17 strikeouts...

He has allowed just one earned run over his last 9.0 innings, surrendering three hits while striking out 11.

BULLY-PEN: Four Red Wings relievers combined to hold the IronPigs to just one earned run on five hits across the final 4.0 innings of last night's victory...rehabbing RHP MAX KRANICK made his Red Wings debut in the sixth, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings on three hits with a strikeout...RHP KYLE NICOLAS also made his Rochester debut yesterday, allowing one earned with a pair of strikeouts across 0.2 of an inning...

Kranick and Nicolas are the 34th and 35th pitchers to appear for the Red Wings this season.

OSCAR MEYER WIEMER: CF JOEY WIEMER went 1-for-3 in yesterday's victory, breaking the scoreless tie by doubling in the bottom of the fifth, allowing SS TREY LIPSCOMB to score...the Ohio native now has four hits and six RBI in two games after his three-hit, five-RBI performance on Friday night...the two-bagger marked the 80th of his Minor League career.

WALK-OFFS & FIREWORKS: A ninth inning single by LF ANDREW PINCKNEY sent DH YOHANDY MORALES home to score the winning run in the 2-1 victory...the hit was the first walk-off of the Alabama native's career, capping off a 1-for-3 night at the plate while adding an earlier walk...in 24 games since 6/3, he leads the Red Wings in batting average (.326), OBP (.396), runs scored (19), and stolen bases (8), and is second in SLG (.523), OPS (.919), hits (28), and total bases (45)...Pinckney now has 116 RBI in a Red Wings uniform in the Nationals era (since 2021), surpassing CLT INF and three-time Red Wings Most Popular Player Darren Baker for fourth-most behind leader Jake Noll (152)....

The Nationals' 2023 fourth-round pick carries a five-game hitting streak into the series finale, and has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games since 6/17.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2011: On a partly cloudy Tuesday 15 years ago today, the Red wings took both games of a doubleheader against Pawtucket at what was then known as Frontier Field, winning a low-scoring game one, 2-1, before running away with a 13-3 victory in the back half of the twin bill...LF-CF BRIAN ROBERTS and SS-1B TREVOR PLOUFFE, batting first and second, respectively, in the Red Wings lineup for both games, each launched a homer in each half of the doubleheader...Plouffe went 2-for-3 with two homers and a walk in game one, and finished things off going 1-for-1 with a home run and three walks in game two...both players are the most recent Red Wings to go deep in both halves of a twin bill.







International League Stories from July 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.