Five-Run First Inning Fuels Worcester to Series-Clinching Victory

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Worcester Red Sox pitcher Tyler Uberstine

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green) Worcester Red Sox pitcher Tyler Uberstine(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green)

SYRACUSE, NY - Thanks to a five-run first inning, the Worcester Red Sox (5-7, 41-42) topped the Syracuse Mets (6-6, 44-43) by a 7-3 final on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium to clinch a series victory over the New York Mets Triple-A affiliate.

For the second time in the series, the WooSox hung a crooked number in the top of the first against Syracuse starter Jack Weisenburger.

Tyler McDonough led off the game with a double and advanced to third on a throwing error. Vinny Capra drew a four-pitch walk. Mickey Gasper roped an RBI double into right to give the WooSox a 1-0 lead. With one out and runners at second and third, Allan Castro drove in Capra with a single to left. With Andrew Knizner at the plate and runners at the corners, Castro broke for second base, and when the catcher's throw went through to second, Gasper came in to score from third on the double steal. Four pitches later, Knizner laced a two-run homer over the left-field fence to give Worcester a 5-0 advantage.

Worcester has scored 70 first-inning runs, the most runs they've scored in any inning this season.

Nick Morabito hit a lead-off homer in the bottom of the first, which extended his hitting streak to an International League best 16 games.

The WooSox plated a pair in the seventh thanks to an RBI single from Max Ferguson and a sacrifice fly from Capra.

Jorge Polanco, playing in his eighth game on his major-league rehab assignment, hit a two-run homer in the eighth to make it a 7-3 contest.

Worcester starter Raymond Burgos worked into the fifth inning for a second-straight start. The left-hander went 4.2 innings and allowed one run on four hits. Burgos walked one and struck out three.

Eduardo Rivera (1.1 IP), Tyler Uberstine (1 IP), Sam McWilliams (1 IP), and Wyatt Olds (1 IP) held the Mets to two runs on two hits over the final 4.1 innings.

Worcester wins its first series since taking five out of six from Buffalo June 2 - June 7. The WooSox are now 7-6-2 in their first 15 series of the season.

The WooSox will be off tomorrow before opening a six-game series on Tuesday night in Worcester against the Rochester Red Wings at Polar Park. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:45 pm. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from July 5, 2026

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