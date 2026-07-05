SWB Game Notes - July 5, 2026 - Doubleheader

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Norfolk Tides (2-8, 30-55) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Baby Bombers (6-4, 43-41)

July 5, 2026 | Games 85 & 86 | Home Games 48 & 49 |

|PNC Field | First Pitch DH 12:35 P.M.

Game 1: #10 RH Nestor German (3-3, 4.79) vs #11 LH Kyle Carr (0-1, 4.50)

Game 2: RH Trace Bright (0-6, 7.25) vs RH Adam Kloffenstein (2-5, 5.00)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (July 3, 2026) -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Norfolk Tides 3-2 Friday night at PNC Field, taking two in a row against Norfolk and securing at least a series split with the Tides.

The RailRiders put a pair of runs on the board in the bottom of the second against Norfolk starter Yaqui Rivera. After Duke Ellis singled and stole second, Owen Cobb doubled with two outs and Jonathan Ornelas singled for a 2-0 edge.

After three scoreless innings, RailRiders starter Alexander Cornielle allowed two runs in the top of the fourth. Ryan Noda scored from third on a José Barrero base hit to cut the deficit to one. Norfolk then loaded the bases with one out and tied the game on a Bryan Ramos groundout.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher Will Brian relieved Cornielle and worked 2.1 scoreless innings to hold the Tides to two runs heading into the seventh. Norfolk loaded the bases against Rafael Montero in the top of the frame, but Montero escaped the inning to keep the game leveled at two.

Kenedy Corona legged out a triple to lead off the home half of the seventh and crossed on a wild pitch, breaking the tie to take a 3-2 lead.

RailRiders reliever Kervin Castro worked a clean eighth, and Danny Watson (S, 2) closed the door to earn the save in the ninth.

Cornielle pitched 3.2 frames, allowing two runs on four hits, walking three and striking out three. Montero (1-4) was credited with the win. Rivera surrendered two runs on five hits in 3.0 innings of work. Enoli Paredes (2-8) was charged with the loss.

NEWS AND NOTES

WELCOME KYLE - The Yankees have promoted their #11 prospect Kyle Carr from Double-A. Carr made thirteen starts for Somerset to hold a 4.32 earned run average. With a 6-5 record, the southpaw tossed 66.2 innings. He allowed seven home runs along with 27 walks compared to 83 strikeouts. Carr was originally drafted in the 3rd round, 97th overall, back in 2023. The 24-year-old played part of his college career at the University of San Diego and a Palomar Junior College.

ORNELAS KEEPS IT UP- With a two-hit night on Friday, Jonathan Ornelas brought his batting average back above .300 last night. He has held the best average throughout the season for SWB. The righty has played in 68 games with the RailRiders having produced a dozen doubles, three triples, and seven home runs. Ornelas has batted in 31 runs and scored 37 of his own. He has also swiped nine bases. The 26-year-old was signed by New York as a minor league free agent on 11/6/25.

COBB CLUTCH- Owen Cobb has impressed in his first five games with the RailRiders. He had his first Triple-A RBI on Friday and holds a .278 average. In his five hits, three of them have been doubles. Cobb was originally drafted by the Padres in 2019 but ended up going to Stanford University. He was signed by the Yankees on July 19, 2024.

CASTRO'S COMMAND- Reliever Kervin Castro made his first appearance off the Injured List on Friday. He has been stellar for the RailRiders, proving why he is on the Yankees 40-man roster. He pitched an inning of clean work with a pair of strikeouts yesterday. The righty holds a 2.38 ERA with just five walks while striking out twenty. Last season, Castro held a 1.53 earned run average in 35 appearances out of the bullpen for SWB.

SOUTHPAW STRUT- Will Brian was impressive on Friday tossing 2.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen. He sat down all seven batters he faced, including recording three strikeouts. It was just his fifth appearance in Triple-A and he lowered his earned run average to 2.25 in eight frames. Brian began the season in Double-A with a 4.23 ERA in 21 outings.

DUKE'S DASHING- With another swipe on Friday, Duke Ellis now has 34 steals on the season. He has the second most in the International League behind just Worcester's Braiden Ward who has just two more. Ellis also has recorded the most steals in the Yankees' entire minor league system in 54 games. The lefty was claimed by New York off of waivers from Seattle back in 2024 and has spent parts of three seasons with SWB. Ellis is verging on the RailRiders single season and team-career stolen base records. The single season record is held by Tommy Barrett who had 33 in 1989. Nick Punto holds the career Scranton/Wilkes-Barre high with 82 swipes in parts of three seasons from 2001-2003.







International League Stories from July 5, 2026

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