Storm Chasers Roll to 13-3 Win over Indians

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Abraham Toro hit 2 home runs as the Omaha Storm Chasers (5-7/38-48) took down the Indianapolis Indians (7-5/38-49) on Sunday 13-3. The Storm Chasers had 14 hits, including 4 home runs, while Henry Williams (1-1) worked a quality start in the 10-run victory, earning his first Triple-A win in the process.

Indianapolis opened the scoring in the top of the 1st inning with an RBI single off Williams, but the Storm Chasers responded with 3 runs in the bottom half, starting with an RBI double from John Rave. Brett Squires followed with a sacrifice fly and Gavin Cross doubled to extend Omaha's lead to 3-1 by the end of the 1st inning.

Williams then worked back-to-back perfect frames in the 2nd and 3rd innings, retiring 8 straight hitters between the 1st and 3rd.

Matthew Lugo led off the bottom of the 3rd inning with a solo home run, but in the top of the 4th inning, Williams allowed a pair of RBI singles to cut Omaha's lead to 4-3 before Abraham Toro, Kevin Newman and Squires turned the Storm Chasers' first triple play since 2023 to get Williams out of a jam.

Omaha turned back to Williams for the top of the 5th inning, and he worked another scoreless inning.

Gavin Cross gave the Storm Chasers some insurance with an RBI double in the bottom of the 5th inning, then Andrew Velazquez extended the lead to 7-3 thanks to a two-run single.

Williams again worked a perfect frame in the top of the 6th inning, and Toro added a two-run home run in the bottom half to bring the Storm Chasers' lead to 9-3.

Oscar Rayo took over on the mound to begin the 7th inning, with Williams finishing his day with 6.0 innings of 3-run ball while striking out 4, earning his 2nd quality start of the year. Rayo then pitched back-to-back scoreless frames in the 7th and 8th innings, for a stretch of 10.1 scoreless innings over his first 4 Triple-A appearances.

Rudy Martin Jr. hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 8th inning, then Abraham Toro hit another 2-run home run in the frame to extend Omaha's advantage to 13-3.

Omaha called upon Eli Morgan for the 9th inning, and he went 1-2-3 to finish off the victory.

The Storm Chasers will travel to Louisville Monday to take on the Bats for their next series. First pitch of the series opener is set for 5:35 P.M. CT on Tuesday and Mitch Spence is scheduled to pitch for Omaha.







International League Stories from July 5, 2026

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