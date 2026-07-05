Race to Truist Field for NASCAR Night on July 9

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Speed is coming to Truist Field in the form of NASCAR Night on Thursday, July 9 when the Charlotte Knights play host to the Nashville Sounds. Members of the media are invited to interview and photograph some of the biggest names in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Drivers in attendance will include:

#12 Ryan Blaney, 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion

#20 Christopher Bell, 2024 Coca-Cola 600 Winner

#22 Joey Lagano, 3x NASCAR Cup Series Champion

#60 Ryan Preece, 2026 Cookout Clash Winner at Bowman Gray Stadium

#42 John Hunter Nemechek, 11 career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series wins

*Drivers will be available for media interviews between 4:45pm - 5:30pm on the field and in the batting cages.

Gates to the ballpark will open at 6:00pm

The first 1,000 fans in attendance receive a complimentary customized Charlotte Knights NASCAR T-Shirt

Fans can meet and greet, obtain autographs, and take photos with the drivers

Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano will throw out the game's Ceremonial First Pitch

The North Wilkesboro Speedway Pace Car and the Bruton Smith Trophy will be stationed on the concourse for fans interact with

Additional customized Knights/NASCAR memorabilia will be available on the concourse

The Charlotte Knights players and coaches will wear specialty NASCAR jerseys during the game. The jerseys are available for fans to bid on at MiLBAuctions.com beginning Monday, July 6 at 10am with the proceeds benefiting the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation.







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