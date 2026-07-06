Hens Earn Series Split with 6-2 Win over Iowa

Published on July 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On a dreary Sunday afternoon, the Hens and Cubs wrapped up their six-game series. After a 45-minute weather delay, Toledo entered the finale trailing the series 3-2. The Hens made sure the split was even, cruising to a 6-2 victory.

The Hens picked up right where they left off Saturday night, turning quality at-bats into early runs. Max Clark opened the bottom of the 1st with a walk before quickly swiping second. Max Anderson then reached on a fielding error after drilling a ball past the third baseman, allowing Clark to score while advancing to second himself. Gage Workman followed with a ground-ball single to center, bringing Anderson around to score. Workman wasn't done there, stealing second before advancing to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Toledo capped off the inning when Trei Cruz lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Workman and giving the Hens an early 3-0 lead.

The offense didn't stay quiet for long. In the bottom of the 3rd, Max Clark was back in the middle of the action, lining a single to center before picking up his second stolen base of the afternoon. Workman collected his second hit of the day with a line-drive single to left, and with runners on the corners, newcomer Brett Callahan shot a single into right field to score Clark. Toledo extended its lead to 4-0 through three innings.

The Iowa Cubs finally broke through in the top of the 6th. Hayden Cantrelle reached with a one-out single to left before moving to second on a pickoff attempt by starter Yilber Díaz. A groundout pushed him to third, and with two outs, Jonathon Long sliced a ball just inside the first-base line for an RBI double, trimming the deficit to 4-1.

The Hens weren't content with a three-run cushion and looked to create a little more breathing room in the bottom of the 8th. Max Anderson started the inning with a single to center before Gage Workman continued his standout afternoon, ripping a double to center that scored Anderson all the way from first. Workman then stole third with a headfirst slide, setting up another sacrifice fly from Trei Cruz. Workman tagged and scored with ease, stretching Toledo's lead to 6-1.

Iowa made one last push in the top of the 9th. Moisés Ballesteros lined a single to right with one out before BJ Murray followed with a base hit to left. Ballesteros later came home during a double-play attempt when Owen Miller reached on a force play after Max Anderson's throw to first took a short hop. The run made it 6-2, but that was as close as the Cubs would get. Toledo retired the final batter to seal the victory.

The Hens finished the week by earning a series split, taking three games apiece from Iowa. Toledo will now hit the road for Indianapolis to open another six-game set. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Gage Workman

3-4 (2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB)

Dylan File

W, 5.0 IP (1 H, 0 ER, 6 SO)







International League Stories from July 5, 2026

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