Hens Leave Game Five Victorious, 4-3

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Indianapolis, IN- The Toledo Mud Hens (44-47) topped the Indianapolis Indians (41-51) on Saturday, July 11 at Victory Field. The Hens ran out of ABS challenges early and the Indians took advantage of what they had left late in the game. Toledo's bullpen didn't allow a hit despite not having any opportunities for overturning calls.

In an action packed first inning, Max Clark drew a walk to open. The Indians challenged a pitch that wasn't even close to being overturned on Gage Workman, he batted a single following that call. Corey Julks knocked one that deflected off Indianapolis's pitcher, Wilber Dotel, and bases were loaded. Brett Callahan took nine pitches at the plate before striking out then Clark came home on a sacrifice (1-0). With two on and two away, a flyout ended the top half.

The Indians tied it with a sac fly of their own (1-1). Callahan made a perfect throw from right field to third in a run-saving tag and the score stayed knotted after one. Indianapolis struck in the second for the lead (1-2).

Walks and a wild pitch loaded the bases early in the third for Toledo. Callahan ripped a bat shattering 2RBI-double to jump back ahead of Indy (3-2). Cal Stevenson flew one into the glove of an Indian while Callahan added to the lead (4-2). The Hens drew five walks in the inning, loaded the bases twice, and capitalized on the opportunity once.

The home team inched back into it as the leadoff batter for Indianapolis sent a solo shot out of the park (4-3). Dylan File retired them in order in the fourth. The starter's day concluded after 4.1 innings, Ricky Vanasco followed.

Toledo saw a sliver of offense in the seventh when the bases were loaded with two outs. Indy intentionally walked Stevenson and preferred to face Luke Shliger for the third out. That strategy proved successful after the catcher was sent away hitless. In the penultimate frame, the Hens were put out in order.

Tyler Mattison stepped out of the bullpen for the seventh, Nick Sandlin for the last two.

Scoring ended for the Hens after their three-run third and the Indians needed two for the walk-off. Closer, Sandlin, did the job and sealed the matchup with one last swinging strikeout.

The Mud Hens will be back again for the series finale in Indianapolis on Sunday, July 12, at 1:35p.m. with sights set on a series split.

Notables

C. Julks - 2/4, R, BB

B. Callahan - 1/4, R, 2B, 2RBI, BB

N. Sandlin - 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 1K, S







International League Stories from July 11, 2026

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