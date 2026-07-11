WooSox Game Information

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The game will be televised live on NESN+. Thank you.

JULY 11th ROCHESTER (7-9)/(52-37) at WORCESTER (8-8)/(44-43) 4:05 pm

Rochester Red Wings RHP Chandler Champlain (5-3, 4.13) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Michael Sansone (2-3, 5.51)

House Call - The Worcester Red Sox saw their 4-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night when they were defeated by the Rochester Red Wings, 10-4 in front of Polar Park's 10th sellout crowd of the season (7,620). Rochester third baseman Brady House hit for the cycle as the former 1st round draft pick of the Washington Nationals out of high school in Georgia (2021) tripled in the 1st-inning, doubled in the 3rd, homered in the 5th, and then singled off the Worcester Wall in rightfield leading off the 9th inning. Former WooSox and current Red Sox infielder Tsung-Che Cheng had the first cycle in WooSox history this past April 10th vs. Columbus at Polar Park. The WooSox had won the first three games of the series and will bid to win the series outright in the penultimate game of the set today at 4:05 pm at Polar Park. The game is live on NESN+ and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

Still a Fine Stretch - The WooSox have still won 4 of 5 and 8 of their last 11 games and sit at the .500 mark in the second half of the season at 8-8. Worcester is 1-game over the .500 mark overall on the season at 44-43 with 60 games remaining as they bid for their 6th winning season in this their 6th year in Worcester.

The Rest of This Series and Beyond - Worcester and Rochester will play their series and season-series finale tomorrow (Sunday) at 1:05 pm. That will also be the final game before the All-Star break when the WooSox and the entire International League join with all MLB teams to enjoy four straight off-days this coming Monday - Thursday. Worcester will return to action after the break for a 3-game weekend series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from July 17-19. The WooSox will be back at Polar Park to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami) for a 6-game series from July 21-26. After this weekend, Worcester will have 30 home games remaining this season.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Last 12 games (10-for-35, .286) with 3 2B, 3 RBI, 7 runs scored, and 11 walks. Vinny Capra Last 11 games has 10 runs scored. Has a .291 batting average in 39 road games (41-for-141) with a team-high 21 RBI on road. Allan Castro Last 16 games is hitting .310 (18-for-58) with 3 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI. In his last 29 games is batting .306 (37-for-121). Mickey Gasper Had his 11-game hitting streak snapped on Friday although he did walk 3 times in the game. So he has hit in 11 of his last 12 games (16-for-40, .400) with 5 HR, 11 RBI, and 13 runs. Tyler McDonough Has a 8-game hitting streak (11-for-23, .478) with 3 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 10 runs scored. Last 17 games is batting .365 (19-for-52) with 4 2B, 6 HR, 14 RBI. Mikey Romero Has a 4-game hitting streak (6-for-18) with 2 HR & 9 RBI. In his last 22 games is hitting .301 (25-for-83) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR & 16 RBI. Braiden Ward Last 9 games is hitting .314 (11-for-35) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI and 11 runs scored. Has scored at least 1 run in 9 of his last 11 games for a total of 13 runs. Has reached base safely in 42 of his last 48 starts. Had 31 straight steals without being caught until 9th inning CS on June 24. Leads the league with 40 SB. Has been hit by pitch 21 times to lead the league. Those 21 HBP are a new modern day Boston Red Sox Triple-A record that was held by David Eckstein with 20 HBP in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .283 average at home in 30 games (30-for-106) w/ 26 SB. Joe La Sorsa In 6 relief appearances with WooSox has not allowed a run - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO - with 1 save. Wyatt Olds Last 16 relief appearances - 17 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 29 SO. Eduardo Rivera Last 5 relief appearances is 2-0 - 8.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 SO.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this weekend vs. the Rochester Red Wings

Today, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law (ages 7-14 with registration required); Faith & Family Day; Southeast Asian Heritage Day; Workers Credit Union AR Day (play Woofster's Workers Reality); Framingham Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game and weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Wilyer Abreu Gold Glove Bobblehead Giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by Manny's Appliances; Wepa Day, presented by Modelo & La Mega 106.1 celebrating the Dominican Republic; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games - including the next homestand from July 7-12 vs. Rochester - are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from July 11, 2026

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